Marlins Head to Atlanta With Goal of Taking Revenge For Early Series Loss
The Miami Marlins have some momentum now.
Miami took one in the previous series against Atlanta and then split the series in Wrigley Field against the Chicago Cubs, showing that they could handle the winds and the temperature. Now they get to go up against a familiar opponent, one they've already beat this season.
Bryce Elder, who was announced as today’s starter last night after Sunday Night Baseball, is Atlanta’s starter for the series opener, opposed by lefty Ryan Weathers for Miami.
Lineups for the Atlanta Braves and Miami Marlins on Monday, April 22nd
Here's how Atlanta will line up for the contest:
RF Ronald Acuña Jr
SS Orlando Arcia
3B Austin Riley
1B Matt Olson
DH Marcell Ozuna
C Travis d’Arnaud
LF Adam Duvall
CF Michael Harris II
2B David Fletcher
Elder’s making his first MLB start of the 2024 season, but it’s against a familiar foe in Miami - he's started seven games against the Marlins in the last two seasons, going 1-2 with a 3.38 ERA. One of his best starts of the 2023 season came against Miami, actually - seven innings of scoreless baseball with three hits and no walks, striking out six in a 6-0 Braves victory on May 2nd. One of Miami’s best hitters in 2024, Bryan De La Cruz, is the one to watch here, as he’s 4-8 with a homer and four RBIs off of Elder.
Here's the Marlins lineup:
2B Luis Arraez
DH Bryan De La Cruz
CF Jazz Chisholm Jr.
1B Josh Bell
RF Jesús Sánchez
SS Tim Anderson
LF Nick Gordon
3B Emmanuel Rivera
C Nick Fortes
Weathers, 24, has made one start against Atlanta, coming early last year as a member of the San Diego Padres. He went six innings, allowing two runs on six hits, while walking two and striking out five in a 2-0 Braves victory in San Diego. Austin Riley took him deep in that game, with the third baseman being 2-4 with three RBIs in his career against Weathers.
How to Watch the Atlanta Braves and Miami Marlins on Monday, April 22nd
Today's series finale is scheduled for a 7:20 PM ET first pitch and is being aired by Bally Sports, with the Braves broadcast on Bally Sports South and the Marlins broadcast on Bally Sports Florida.
If you’d rather just listen, the Marlins radio broadcast is available on Fox Sports 940AM (WINZ) & WAQI 710, while the Atlanta Braves Radio Network has the standard broadcast on 680 AM/93.7 FM The Fan and affiliates across Braves Country.