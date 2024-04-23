Daily Recap: Miami's Now Behind by Double Digit Games in the NL East Standings
What a Monday in the NL East - Philly's rotation continues to be dominant (more on that later), while Washington got a much needed day off before they prepare to take on the Dodgers yet again.
Let's look at what each team did on Monday, where they currently stand in the division as of this morning, and what today's game has in store. It's The Daily Recap!
Who is winning the National League East right now?
(divisional standings as of April 23rd)
Braves - 15-6 (.714), -- GB, +38 run diff
Phillies - 15-8 (.652), 1.0 GB, +18 run diff
Mets - 12-10 (.545), 3.5 GB, +8 run diff
Nationals - 10-11 (.476), 4.5 GB, -9 run diff
Marlins - 6-18 (.250), 10.5 GB, -41 run diff
Game recaps from Monday
Atlanta Braves vs Miami Marlins
Atlanta cruised to the easiest 3-0 win you’ll ever see over Miami on Monday night. The Braves held the Marlins to only eight hits, all of Bryce Elder in his 6.2 innings, but kept them off the board thanks to two inning-ending double plays, a 1-for-8 with runners in scoring position, and stranding ten total Marlins on the basepaths.
Travis d’Arnaud continued his homer binge from the weekend, going 2-4 with a longball and two RBIs, while Orlando Arcia and Michael Harris II contributed two hits each.
Philadelphia Phillies
Philly took it to the Cincinnati Reds in Citizens Bank Park, scoring in four of the first five innings to build a lead and then putting the game away with three runs in the ninth. Kody Clemons, playing first while Bryce Harper is on the paternity list, drove in three with a homer off of the Reds bullpen.
Ranger Suárez continued his dominant start to the season, going seven scoreless with only two hits and one walk allowed, striking out five. Philly has arguably the deepest rotation in baseball right now.
New York Mets
The Mets dropped a road matchup against the San Francisco Giants 5-2, with Jose Quintana getting tagged for all five runs on seven hits in just five innings. New York’s offense just couldn’t figure out Giants righty Keaton Winn, getting only one run on four hits and a walk in his six innings.
New York’s hitters finished with more strikeouts (seven) than hits (four) in this one, continuing to be played with inconsistency up and down the lineup. Pete Alonso and Starling Marte were the only batters to get a hit, with two each, while only three more batters even reached base, all via walk. Francisco Lindor, meanwhile, continued his atrocious start, going 0-3 with two strikeouts to drop his already anemic average to .182, officially putting him with a lower batting average than weight (190).
MVP's for Monday
Hitter: Atlanta’s Travis d’Arnaud - 2-4, HR, R, 2 RBIs
Pitcher: Philly’s Ranger Suárez - 7 IP, 2H, 0R, 1B to 5Ks
Who's playing today?
Everybody’s back in action today, with four total games on the NL East docket:
Philly (Sánchez) @ CIN (Abbott) - 6:40 PM ET
Washington (Corbin) vs LAD (Paxton) - 6:45 PM ET
Miami (Rogers) @ Atlanta (Fried) - 7:20 PM ET
New York (Severino) @ SFG (Webb) - 9:45 PM ET
Enjoy the games, everyone.