12 NRIs Remain in Marlins Camp — But Only a Few Have Real Opening Day Chances

Spring training is entering the final stretch, and the Miami Marlins are getting closer to finalizing their Opening Day roster. While many of the spots on the team have already taken shape, there are still 12 remaining non-roster invitees competing at camp trying to make the final cut.

These players certainly had no guarantee walking into spring training that they would have a roster spot. They knew they would have to have a strong performance to turn the heads of the management. If things fall the right way, there is still a chance that a few of these could break camp and find themselves on the big-league club.

12 Non-Roster Invites Remain

Miami Marlins right fielder Kemp Alderman | Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

There are currently 12 remaining non-roster invitees remaining at camp with the Marlins.

Pitchers

Zach Brzykcy

Jack Ralston

Robby Snelling

Jesus Tinoco

Tyler Zuber

Outfielders

Kemp Alderman

Daniel Johnson

Infielders

Jesus Bastidas

Jacob Berry

Johnny Olmstead

Catchers

Bennett Hostetler

Brian Navarreto

Looking at this group, left-hander Robby Snelling is likely the heavy favorite to make the team. He is ranked at Number 2 within the organization’s prospects and has been slated to make his MLB debut in the 2026 season.

The 6’3”, 22-year-old was drafted in 2022 and is aggressive when he is on the mound. He has continued to show that in his spring training opportunities. When facing the New York Mets in an outing on February 22, Snelling showed 93-96 mph velocity and a sharp command.

Kemp Alderman is the outfielder who was named the organization’s 2025 Minor League Player of the Year. While he is likely close to getting a call-up, it doesn’t look like that will happen right out of camp.

Alderman will also be joined by Brendan Jones at the minor league level as well when Opening Day comes around. Jones was acquired by the Yankees in the Ryan Weathers trade and, no doubt, will offer some depth and flexibility as he can play all three positions. Right now, though, it doesn’t look like he will make the immediate roster.

Third base projects to have Connor Norby manning the spot, but Jesus Bastidas should be ready for a call-up if any injuries or poor play warrant it.

Final Decisions Approaching

Miami Marlins catcher Joe Mack | Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

Spring training surprises happen every year, and the Marlins are not immune. Owen Caissie has been impressive, certainly living up to his being the centerpiece of the Cabrera trade. He has turned heads and earned what looks to be the starting right field position.

The catcher position will be one everyone is watching once Opening Day arrives. The team is committed to Agustin Ramirez and seeing if he can turn things around from his disappointing 2025 campaign.

Joe Mack is waiting in the wings, though. He is currently on the 40-man roster and in what appears to be a battle for the main roster position. Mack has been impressive at the plate and may be the surprise when it comes to Opening Day, but if I had to bet, Ramirez will get his chance to shine, even if it is short-lived.

These 12 remaining NRIs are likely just getting more eyes on them to ensure Miami has enough depth. Whether or not any of them can break camp and turn the spring opportunity into a spot on the major league roster is just a few weeks away from being reality.