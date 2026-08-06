3 Realistic Miami Marlins Goals for the Remainder of the 2026 Season

One team that was stuck between a rock and a hard place at the trade deadline was the Miami Marlins. President of baseball operations Peter Bendix had some decisions to make, and in the end, there were not many moves.

Miami held onto pitchers Sandy Alcantara and Eury Perez, but did trade Connor Norby to the Colorado Rockies, Liam Hicks to the Tampa Bay Rays and Lake Bacher to the Pittsburgh Pirates.

In the end, Bendix got it right in terms of keeping Alcantara and Perez. The Marlins will look to avoid a sweep at the hands of the Atlanta Braves on Thursday night and are three games back of the final National League wild-card spot.

The Marlins don't have as many teams that they have to jump compared to some teams in the American League, but given how inconsistent they have been, it's hard to envision Miami putting together enough wins combined with other teams' losses to get into a postseason berth. With that said, here are three realistic goals for Miami for the rest of the 2026 regular season.

3 Remaining Marlins Realistic Goals for the 2026 Regular Season

Eury Pérez | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

First and foremost, given how up and down the season has been, finishing above .500 would be a huge momentum builder for the 2027 season. Currently at 58-57, a winning record is well within reach for the Marlins and would be a good springboard for next season.

Second, if they can't make up ground in the wild-card race, well, the second-best scenario would be to play spoiler for other teams. They will get the opportunity with series remaining against playoff hopefuls from both leagues. Not only will they have a say in who may or may not make the playoffs, but they will have some series remaining with teams who will be looking for positioning and home-field advantage in October. There is a lot to play for over the final six-plus weeks.

Finally, if they continue to slide down the wild-card standings, watching Alcantara and Perez's innings is something to look for in September. If they are out of contention, it would make no sense to push either pitcher, especially with so many questions about whether there will be baseball or not next season given the potential lockout this upcoming winter.

Expectations were not that high entering the season for Miami, but if they can play meaningful baseball into September and finish with 82 or more wins, it should be a nice springboard for next season.