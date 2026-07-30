Why the Marlins May Cash In on AL Contender's Deadline Urgency

Before and after the All-Star break, the Miami Marlins were in the thick of the National League wild-card race and looked like a team that would be in the thick of the race in the second half. However, disaster would strike.

A 12-game losing streak saw the Marlins go from a playoff spot to a team that might end up selling some pieces at the Aug. 3 trade deadline. Miami snapped its losing streak with a sweep of the Philadelphia Phillies at home as they make its way to New York for a weekend series against the Mets. After that, the trade deadline will be upon the president of baseball operations, Peter Bendix.

Just what he decides to do will depend on how the weekend series in New York goes. According to Jeff Passan of ESPN, Miami had made everyone except pitchers Eury Perez and Sandy Alcantara available in trade discussions. That is not surprising. The Marlins have some players who Bendix could move and Passan listed All-Star shortstop Otto Lopez as Miami's top trade asset.

ESPN Names Otto Lopez Marlins Top Trade Asset

Otto Lopez | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

To nobody's surprise, Passan listed Lopez as Miami's top trade asset, but that doesn't mean Bendix should trade him. There are a handful of teams that could put together a package to pique the Marlins' interest, but they are under no pressure to make a deal.

Miami's lone free agent this season who could be a rental is closer Pete Fairbanks. Again, there is no pressure to trade him. Then there is Lopez. Passan mentioned that the Boston Red Sox have interest and also need a catcher. Could they look for a Lopez/Liam Hicks package? Lopez has three years of team control remaining after this year and Hicks has four. That could get the Marlins a huge return.

Giving them up would be tough, but a team like the Red Sox could be in a position for a panic overpay, which could get Bendix a nice haul in return. If not Boston, other American League teams see a path to the World Series in a weak AL this fall. That could trigger another team to panic and overpay as well.

Some teams could be players at the trade deadline and make some huge moves and move some huge names, with the Detroit Tigers and Tarik Skubal at the top of the list. Then there are teams like Miami, which is in a good position to sell, buy, or play it safe and stand pat. This weekend series in New York will determine the Marlins' path, but rest assured, Miami is in a better position moving forward than some think, whether they make an impactful trade.