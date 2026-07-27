A Historical Perspective of the Miami Marlins' Current 12-Game Losing Streak

The downward spiral continues as a hurricane of losses has hit the Miami Marlins. After a 5-3 loss at the hands of the San Diego Padres, they've lost 12 games in a row and have watched their playoff hopes get knocked off course. Right now? This isn't a school of Fish that's swimming to the top; it's not even treading water right now. At the same time, their sinking ship has now reached historic proportions, and there doesn't appear to be a safe port from the storm.

The Marlins have now set the franchise record for their longest losing streak ever and have not won since July 10. After going an MLB-best 20-6 in June, they look more like a last-place team than a contender in July. With just five games remaining in the year's seventh month, they have gone 6-14.

Marlins are now on the worst losing streak in their franchise's 34-year history pic.twitter.com/armn8eSdbf — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) July 26, 2026

“Does anybody feel good? Certainly not,” Marlins' manager Clayton McCullough stated following the loss. “But to come in here each day and cry about it, make excuses, I don’t know what that’s going to do.”

After leading both the St. Louis Cardinals and Pittsburgh Pirates in the Wild Card chase, both teams have leaped past them. So have the Washington Nationals now, as there seem to be as many teams as games separating them from the postseason. As of now, they all trail the Arizona Diamondbacks (55-50) for the final National League invitation.

The team has pitched fairly well over their last five games. At least, they have managed to keep the team close by posting a 3.24 ERA as a unit. But the offense has been lacking for even longer than that sample size. The Rox have batted just .216 over the last 10 games, which has been the main reason for Colorado's prolonged agony.

Marlins' Experiencing Historical Futility

Miami Marlins manager Clayton McCullough | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On the glass-half-full side of things, the 12 straight losses are nowhere near an MLB record. The Philadelphia Phillies hold that distinction in MLB's modern era, dropping 23 straight in 1961. And in terms of the deadball era, the 1889 Louisville Colonels lost 26 straight games. So, the Fish would have to fall pretty far to hit that level of futility.

Still, that doesn't ease the pain down in sunny South Florida. Especially when you consider that Miami was 10 games over .500 when the streak began. Also adding salt to the wound is the grim reality that no team has ever qualified for the postseason after suffering a skid of 12 games or more in a single season.

This chaotic collapse may not be the worst ever, but it's certainly enough to rain on what had been a shining season. Sadly, the Marlins' playoff plans appear to be all wet now, and all they can hope for are brighter days ahead.