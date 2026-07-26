Marlins' Stunning Slide Reaches Historic Proportions with Loss to San Diego

Even if you aren't a fan of the Miami Marlins, it's hard not to feel bad for them. Their recent fortunes have grounded them at a time when they should be soaring towards the National League Playoffs with a Wild Card berth. Instead, they have had a total implosion heading into August, and the bad times continue to roll.

The Marlins (52-53) fell to the San Diego Padres (52-53) in dominant fashion, 7-2. The Fish looked lifeless, as a 'bullpen start' for the Padres turned out to be easy work. Randy Vasquez took the mound first and went just 2.2 innings, but three other arms did the rest of the lifting, holding Miami to just five hits on the night

Miami has now tied the franchise record for most consecutive losses, set by the 2011 team, and 'achieved' twice by the 1998 squad. This slide began three days before the All-Star break with a three-game sweep at the hands of the Cleveland Guardians. And since the Mid-Summer Classic, they haven't won a game. After notching a franchise-best 20-6 record in June, the team has gonecompletely 'Jekyll and Hyde' in July, posting a mark of 6-14.

Eury Pérez (5-8) took the loss, giving up seven hits and three earned runs. Meanwhile, Ty France was the offensive hero for the Fathers, driving in three runs.

The floundering Fish have now fallen three games behind the Arizona Diamondbacks for the final spot in the Wild Card round by three games, and would have to leapfrog both the Pittsburgh Pirates and St. Louis Cardinals, as well. After coming within five games of the first-place Atlanta Braves in June, Miami is now buried in the NL East, in fourth pace and 9.5 games behind the boys from the Peach State.

How Do the Fish Stop Flopping?

Marlins manager Clayton McCullough checks on hitter Esteury Ruiz | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While Marlins manager Clayton McCullough isn't ready to start waving any white flags, he expressed his concerns that maybe his players were pressing. Even amidst what could be a titanic collapse, he's trying to keep his team focused on the task at hand, which isn't easy given the losing streak.

The Marlins will look to avoid setting a new franchise record and avoid yet another series sweep, as they face off with the Padres at 1:40 p.m. on Sunday at loanDepot park. Janson Junk (4-6, 5.09 ERA) will take the hill for the Fish against San Diego right-hander Walker Buehler (6-5, 5.23).