The Marlins' 10-Game Losing Streak Isn't An Anomaly; It's an Expected Implosion

There aren't really many other words to describe the Miami Marlins' current 10-game losing streak except to call it odd. Out of nowhere, a team that looked dominant in June has suddenly turned into doormats in July, as they were defeated once again by the San Diego Padres last night, 4-2. With one more 'L', they would tie the franchise record of 11 straight, set by the 1998 team (twice) and again in 2011.

The way the Marlins have been playing, it's almost as if the switch of the calendar changed who the guys in uniform were. It sounds like an old episode from The Twilight Zone, but the only thing weirder than Rod Serling's old TV tales has been trying to make sense of what's happening in South Florida right now.

The Fish have now dropped to .500 on the year. Just when it looked like they were in the driver's seat to make the National League playoffs, they're scratching and clawing to hold on to their Wild Card chances. They're now on the outside looking in, trailing two NL Central squads, the Pittsburgh Pirates (53-51) and the St. Louis Cardinals (52-51).

On July 9, the Marlins were 10 games over .500.



They have since lost 10 straight games. pic.twitter.com/pFp5XmGYNG — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) July 25, 2026

The Marlins have been a macabre mystery during this skid, which has been centered around the All-Star break. The Cleveland Guardians swept them in three straight games before this year's break, and Miami hasn't won since the festivities in Philly. On top of it all, the unbalanced performance from June to July is so misshapen that it belongs in a funhouse mirror.

In June, the staff posted an MLB-best 3.01 ERA, but it has ballooned to 5.29 so far this month. The falloff at the plate has been less drastic, but still hasn't helped, as manager Clayton McCullough's club hit .268 last month, but just .253 since July 1.

Growing Pains for the Marlins?

Marlins starting pitcher Max Meyer | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This fall from grace is not as strange as you might imagine. The Fish find themselves in unfamiliar waters, and there have been plenty of times in the history of the game that a young team has ventured outside of its area code when it wasn't quite ready. That seems to be more of what's happening right now with the 2026 Marlins. It's not an episode of The Twilight Zone; it's just normal Growing Pains.

The truth is that this has been a successful season in South Florida, no matter where things go from here. This team is clearly poised for future success. They just had to step on a few landmines before they get there. Still, McCullough and his team aren't just ready to 'magically disappear just yet in 2026.

“I have a ton of confidence in our players and our coaches,” manager McCullough said. “It's been a tough stretch, but watching the game play out, still guys were competing in the box and going like they normally do. We're not finding a way to kind of get over the hump here in certain moments in the game."

"So, I don't have any doubt that they'll come out here tomorrow and be incredibly motivated to come out and try to win a game and get us going in a different direction.”