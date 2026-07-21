Former Pitcher Now Utilizes His Golden Arm as Marlins Outfield Prospect

As the Miami Marlins get closer to the 2026 MLB Trade Deadline, they have some tough decisions to make.

They have to come up with a way to remain a legitimate contender this year, without mortgaging too much of their future — the stellar farm system they have constructed. While there will likely be a bargain veteran or two added for a potential spark, some of Miami's answers will come with late-season or September call-ups.

One of the names who is likely to make the roster (albeit likely not until Sept. 1) is outfielder Kemp Alderman, who is currently putting the finishing touches on his game at Triple-A Jacksonville. Currently the Marlins' eighth-ranked prospect, the 23-year-old has been hitting the ball well as he stands on the doorstep of his debut in The Show. So far this season, he's registered a .296 batting average, with 13 home runs,

Not too bad for a guy who was once also known for his pitching prowess, along with his punishing power. While playing for Ole Miss, he had moments of dominance on the mound. He was scouted as a two-way player before the decision was made for Alderman to become a full-time outfielder.

The move paid off, and with it, he still plays in a spot where his cannon arm comes in handy. He doesn't have quite enough range to play centerfield, so he projects to fill one of the corner slots on the MLB roster eventually.

What the Scouts Say

Kemp Alderman, while playing for Ole Miss | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

As he nears the Majors, Alderman has been much like other modern-day Marlins who could likely have been a professional by being anywhere on the diamond, including being a starting pitcher. But he has found a niche for his unique skillset, as his official MLB.com scouting analysis states.

"The right-handed slugger produces top-of-the-scale exit velocities and has done a better job of tapping into that strength lately while slightly decreasing his strikeout rate," the report reads. "Alderman retains his power-over-hit profile, and the Marlins are continuing to work on his swing decisions as he has a tendency to chase, which cuts into his walk rates."

While the Fish will see Alderman's arm soon enough, there isn't a lot of elbow room in the Miami outfield right now. In a late-season call-up scenario, he'll likely be utilized more as a late-inning power bat off the bench or in the lineup as a designated hitter for manager Clayton McCullough.