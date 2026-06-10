Marlins Might Not Need to Look Far for Outfield Help

The Miami Marlins have been middling offensively this season, and there's a very specific part of the lineup that's been the holdup.

The five Miami outfielders with the most playing time this season are batting a collective .211. With the Marlins somewhat surging of late, and far from out of a wildcard spot, it may be nearing time to make a move.

All the Marlins have to do is make one phone call, and they'll have a high-ceiling prospect on the team. Kemp Alderman has torn onto the scene since the beginning of last season and never really slowed down.

After two middling opening campaigns in the minor leagues, Alderman got into a groove that saw him skyrocket through the system.

Miami's No. 9 prospect hit .285 with 22 big flies and 70 RBI over 130 games between Double-A Pensacola and Triple-A Jacksonville last season. Best of all, he's carried the success into this season. He's batting .303 with a .902 OPS with nine big flies through his first 40 games.

Everything was smooth sailing until he reportedly sprained his left elbow in mid-May and could return anytime over the next 1-3 weeks. Once he comes back and is fully healthy, there's no reason he shouldn't be given a shot in the show.

Rhona Wise-Imagn Images

He can hit for power, respectably play both corner outfield spots, and has sneaky speed. He compiled just nine stolen bases through his first 111 games from 2023-24, but posted 22 over a full minor league season last year.

His biggest flaw at the plate has been his strikeout rate. He's averaged roughly one strikeout a game over his first three seasons, but it's skyrocketed to 31.2% this season. While this might only get worse at the big league level, there's no reason not to take a chance on him. He has crazy high upside, has hit well over the last two seasons, and there's nothing to lose, but who would go?

Owen Caissie has hit just .215 with a .648 OPS through his rookie campaign thus far. He's played well in short stints, but has posted an ungodly 42% strikeout rate. He's still only 23 years old and has two MiLB options left. An extended trip to Triple-A might be the move to get his confidence back up and his strikeout rate down.

Kyle Stowers has been a shadow of his last-season self and is continuing to severely struggle. He still has one MiLB option, but at 28 years old, it may be best to continue trying to get right in the big leagues.

These are just a couple of choices, but the Marlins have plenty of options. At the end of the day, giving Kempman a mid-season call-up could only inject life into a Miami outfield that desperately needs it.