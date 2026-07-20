Max Meyer Heads to IL as Marlins Starting Rotation Woes Continue

The Miami Marlins got swept in their recent weekend series to the Milwaukee Brewers. To make matters worse than the sweep, the Marlins announced that their ace Max Meyer is heading to the injured list with a neck strain.

Meyer pitched in the second game of the series against the Brewers and ended up pitching three innings where he gave up two runs on three hits while striking out five and walking three. It was the veteran's shortest outing of the season to date.

And now that Meyer is hitting the shelf, it leaves manager Clayton McCullough very thin in his starting rotation outside of Sandy Alcantara. McCullough also has Eury Perez in his rotation that can help cover innings, but things are getting thin with the recent injury.

The Marlins have to do everything they can to continue to get through this upcoming stretch of trying to find reliable starters outside of Alcantara and Perez. Meyer's injury might put them in the market for a starting pitcher at the upcoming MLB Trade Deadline.

it is just a matter of how long Meyer is out and when he can get back up to speed and be fully healed. If it takes a bit for Meyer, the Marlins should definitely be in the market for a starting pitcher.

Marlins Need More Innings From More Pitchers

Miami Marlins starting pitcher Eury Perez | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It is no secret that the Marlins are going to struggle to find innings outside of Alcantara and Perez. They can always look to the Triple-A Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp for guys like Braxton Garrett to cover some innings.

But with it being two weeks till the trade deadline, there is a chance that the Marlins could fall out of wildcard contention with the recent injury to Meyer. But McCullough hopes that is not the case and can figure things out till his ace returns.

But the Marlins definitely need to get innings out of guys like Tyler Phillips, who was stretched out to be a starter, Ryan Gusto, and others who have started before and covered innings for the Fish. If the Marlins want to stay in contention up to the deadline and try to add and replace innings that Meyer is going to miss, these guys need to step it up.

It is all hands on deck outside of the usual suspects. The team has what it takes to figure out this problem; it is just about execution.