How Marlins Starter Max Meyer Stacks Up Against MLB's Best So Far

It's hard to imagine that the 2026 season could get much better for Marlins starter Max Meyer, who has looked like a bona fide big-league star. At the same time, the 27-year-old's performance thus far feels like a 'coming of age' moment. Statistically speaking, he's emerged as Miami's ace. Along the way, he's stepped into the same light as baseball's best.

Over 18 starts in the 2026 campaign, Meyer is 8-0, with an impressive 2.80 ERA in 90 innings pitched. He's racked up 102 strikeouts, 70 walks, and a WHIP of 1.16 as he continues to gain the attention of onlookers and All-Star voters.

100th strikeout for Max Meyer, with still another start to go before the halfway point of the Marlins season pic.twitter.com/9Sa3d8COO9 — Fish On First (@FishOnFirst) June 20, 2026

The Miami Marlins selected Meyer in the first round, with the third overall selection, in the 2020 Major League Baseball draft. He made his MLB debut in 2022, but made only two start before being shut down for the year in favor of Tommy John surgery. After battling back, he's really in just his second full season in The Show, but he's already taking huge strides forward.

Meyer has a career mark of just 14–11 with an ERA of 4.26, but he's long been regarded as having some of the best stuff in the game. That arsenal includes a sweeping curve that can leave hitters baffled, and commentators crying with laughter at their futile attempts.

Like today's best and the all-time greats, a truly dominant figure on the mound can make any hitter look silly. And in 2026, Meyer is pitching as if he has clowns to the left of him and jokers to the right... and they're stuck with the fact that he's in total control.

Is Meyer Already One of Baseball's Best?

Marlins starting pitcher Max Meyer, left, and catcher Liam Hicks | Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images

As of the beginning of the week, the Marlins' pitcher ranks - statistically speaking - among the best pitchers in the National League. He's currently tied for 4th in wins, 8th in ERA, and 24th in WHIP, and being undefeated for the year doesn't hurt, either. He's had no major blow-ups and has maintained the consistency that any frontline.

Obviously, names like the Detroit Tigers' Tarik Skubal and Pittsburgh Pirates' Paul Skenes come to mind when it comes to the best young arms in the game. At the same time, there is the unique talent known as Shohei Ohtani, who could be in the argument as both the best player a nd/or position player in Major League Baseball.

Meyer is not in the same category as those guys. At least, not yet. But he's getting there.

However, he has reached a point where he's a no-brainer for an appearance in this year's All-Star Game in Philadelphia and has to be considered a cornerstone of this young ball club. So while his numbers are terrific, it's more his stepping forward and taking a role as a leader that will put him among the game's elite. It appears he's doing that right now, every time he takes the mound.