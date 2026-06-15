Max Meyer's Dominance Has Put Him in Rare Marlins Company

Max Meyer has been dominant this season and has the elite ERA to show for it. The Miami Marlins starter owns a 2.75 ERA through 15 starts this season, and his outstanding outing on Sunday was no different than the rest. Meyer allowed just one run on six hits, walked three, and struck out nine over six innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

He picked up another win and improved to 7-0 on the season. His remarkable beginning to the campaign has simultaneously been much needed for Miami and broken records. During his previous start, he broke Miami's franchise record for consecutive starts to open a season without a loss.

The previous record was set by Livan Hernandez in 1997 and stood strong until recently. One of the best parts about Meyer this season has been his consistency, as he's allowed three runs or fewer in all but two starts. In those two middling starts, the offense picked him up and kept him from receiving a loss.

During his last start in May, Meyer allowed six runs (five earned) to the New York Mets, four of which were in the first inning. He settled down afterward and wound up throwing six innings, and just allowed two runs the remainder of the way.

Max Meyer's Health Is Just What the Marlins Needed

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An Owen Caissie two-run blast tied the game at seven in the eighth inning and took Meyer off the hook for the loss. Earlier in the month, he allowed four runs over 5.2 innings to the Minnesota Twins, but the offense threw him on their back, and he picked up the win.

He's been instrumental in Miami's barging back to .500 after a subpar start, and he's needed the confidence. Injuries have completely derailed the beginning of his career, and allowed him to throw just 127 innings from 2022-2025 with Miami.

Through those 25 games, he owned a 5.29 ERA and struggled to find consistency throughout. He fought through it all and is finally healthy enough to prove why he was selected third overall in the 2020 draft.

Looking forward, he still has three years of arbitration after 2026. If the Marlins sink before the trade deadline, it could be smart to sell him high, as he's still an unproven pitcher but is young enough to give Miami strong capital in return. If that isn't in the cards, a contract extension this early wouldn't be wise, but it sure is exciting to see Meyer break franchise records and perform to his full capabilities, finally.