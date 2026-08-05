Why Jonathan Long Could Be the Miami Marlins' Next Breakout Star

The Miami Marlins have a plan and a vision for the future. We are seeing a team that will continuously have one of the best young teams for years to come.

When it's a combination of what the Marlins have in their farm system plus the prospects they've acquired at the trade deadline, we can't underestimate what they have up their sleeve.

About Jonathan Long

Chicago Cubs first baseman Jonathan Long | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He has been on a tear in his second season at Triple-A Iowa. Long is slashing .283/.364/.818 with 12 homers and 62 RBIs. He came through in a trade from the Chicago Cubs at the deadline.

Long ➡️ Marlins



The Chicago Cubs are trading Jonathon Long to the Miami Marlins.



The 24 year old first baseman has a .283 batting average with 12 home runs and 62 RBI this season. pic.twitter.com/8n15Ev3n05 — Milb Central (@milb_central) August 3, 2026

Long, 24, was drafted by the Cubs in the ninth round of the 2023 MLB Draft. The 2023 class is special because of many talented players such as Paul Skenes, Max Clark, Chase Dollander, Colt Emerson, and George Lombard Jr. Long may not get the attention compared to those players, but if you take a look at his numbers from his collegiate career to present, he's the real deal if he continues performing well at the plate.

Gaining experience at many levels is helping Long tremendously. It's important to highlight that he can help defensively as well. Long has worked in several positions on the field, such as first base, third base, and left field.

Long is a California kid at heart. His notoriety as a player began at Long Beach State University. He played three seasons in the program. In his first season, Long batted .341 with a 1.001 OPS in 27 games. Throughout his three seasons at Long Beach, he averaged a .317 BA with 26 homers and 105 RBIs in 132 games.

A view of the stadium at loanDepot Park. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One of the best moments of his 2026 campaign came on July 9 when he delivered a five-hit performance. Long went 5-for-5 with five runs scored, including a home run. He has an impeccable swing as a right-handed hitter, and when he swings, he doesn't look like he's doing too much. Long looks comfortable at the box when he attacks the strike zone. His size and length make it difficult for pitchers in the minors to get the best of him.

Long is the No. 6 prospect from the Cubs system. The Marlins might have themselves a low-key steal of the trade deadline. Long is a hitter who rarely hits below .250 for the entire season. Overall, his career in the minors for four seasons is a lifetime .290 BA with 56 homers and 237 RBIs. 407 hits and 78 doubles.

Getting younger and adding more depth in the infield was part of the Marlins' plan at the deadline. They certainly got that from Long.