How to Watch: Braves vs Marlins - Streaming, TV, Starters

It’s a new day, and the Miami Marlins are looking to put last night's game behind them by focusing on tonight’s matchup.

The Marlins lost to the Atlanta Braves 8-4 and are hoping to flip the script with outstanding hitting and pitching.

Braves vs Marlins Preview

Miami Marlins left fielder Kyle Stowers hits a two-run double | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The Braves are in first place in the NL East with a 33-16 record. Miami is fourth in the division with a 22-27 record.

Braves pitcher Martín Pérez grabbed the headlines last night as he recorded a career high of 10 strikeouts. Perez used most of his changeup during his performance. Michael Harris II went deep in this game. The home run was huge because it tied the game 4-4. The Braves finished the game scoring six unanswered runs.

Otto Lopez had an underrated performance, going 3-for-4 with 2 runs and a stolen base. It’s the small adjustments that count. Kyle Stowers delivered a two-run double.

Starting Pitchers

Braves: Chris Sale (6-3, 1.96 ERA) will make the start for the Braves. Sale is missing a step and is one of the best pitchers in the game, even for his age.

Marlins: Janson Junk (2-4, 4.14 ERA) will take the ball for the team. He’s looking to secure his third win of the season. The offense must provide him with run support.

Location and Time:

loanDepot Park, 6:40 pm ET

Streaming, TV:

Fubo, Marlins.TV and Braves VSN

Players to Watch:

Braves:

Matt Olson is perhaps the best hitter in the Braves lineup this season. Olson is batting .283 with a .364 on-base percentage. He has 14 home runs with 41 runs. He’s in the top 10 in baseball in these categories.

Olson went 2-for-3 with a double and 3 RBIs on Tuesday night.

Ozzie Albies is a master at putting the ball in play and striking out less. Albies has driven 26 runs. He puts a lot of pressure on the pitcher and infielders.

Marlins:

Liam Hicks is slashing .293/.357/.500 with nine home runs and 42 RBIs (most in MLB).

Xavier Edwards leads the team in batting average (.319), with an additional .401 on-base percentage, and has scored 36 runs.

Injury Report:

Braves:

Sean Murphy - 10 Day IL (Finger)

Drake Baldwin - 10 Day IL (Oblique)

Kyle Farmer - 10 Day IL (Forearm)

Hurston Waldrep- 15 Day IL (Elbow)

Spencer Schwellenbach - 60 Day IL (Elbow)

Danny Young - 60 Day IL (Elbow)

Marlins:

Griffin Conine - 10 Day IL (Hamstring)

Robby Snelling - 15 Day IL (Elbow)

Adam Mazur - 60 Day IL (Elbow)

Ronny Henriquez - 60 Day IL (Elbow)