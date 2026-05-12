Marlins Seeing Huge Offensive Gains From Key Trio This Season

While hitting the baseball hard doesn’t guarantee base hits, it sure does help a ton. For a select few Miami Marlins hitters, making quality contact on a consistent basis has been a key to success in the early going of the 2026 campaign.

Liam Hicks, Xavier Edwards and Otto Lopez are all in the top seven — Hicks is fourth, Edwards sixth and Lopez seventh — in biggest year-to-year jumps in hard-hit percentage, per Statcast. It’s a statistic that signals that this trio of Marlins has figured out how to barrel up the baseball and knock it around the yard, something that Miami has been in desperate need of throughout the past several seasons.

Last year, Hicks had a hard-hit percentage of 27.7%. It’s currently at a whopping 40.4% through the first quarter of 2026.

Edwards and Lopez have similar stories. The former has a 38% hard-hit rate in 2026 compared to just 29.4% in 2025. Lopez, whose 46.9% hard-hit percentage leads the Marlins, has improved by 8.6% from 2025.

Marlins’ Hard-Hit Trio Delivering Major Production

Miami Marlins catcher Liam Hicks (34) rounds the bases after hitting a two-run home run lagainst the Baltimore Orioles. | Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

Those sorts of analytics only matter if there are results as well. Luckily for the Marlins, those have arrived aplenty for Hicks, Edwards and Lopez.

Through 38 games and 138 plate appearances, Hicks currently sports a .308/.370/.558 slash line with nine homers and 35 RBIs — both of which lead the team.

Edwards has put up even more impressive numbers, slashing .322/.409/.477 with four long balls and 14 RBIs. He’s also walked on 22 occasions, though that doesn’t really have anything to do with an increase in hard-hit rate.

Then there’s Lopez, who is just a flat-out hit machine at the moment. He currently has the most base knocks in the sport with 55, which makes sense when one looks at his mighty fine .344/.373/.513 slash line.

There is no doubt that those three hitters are the best that the Marlins have to offer at the moment. Without that trio, there’s no way the team would be even close to .500. Still, other players need to pick up the slack, and so far that just hasn’t happened.

The hope for the Marlins’ offense to improve is twofold: First, the “Hard-Hit Trio” needs to continue smoking the living daylights out of the ball. Second, the rest of the pack — players like Owen Caissie, Jakob Marsee and Connor Norby — need to learn a thing or two from the “Hard-Hit Trio.” If they can do that, then this offense can thrive. If not, then that’s an issue that not even Hicks, Edwards and Lopez can solve on their own.