All-Star Kyle Stowers Returns at Perfect Time for Miami Marlins

The Miami Marlins had fallen off as of late following their hot start to the 2026 campaign. After a series with the Detroit Tigers in which they were swept, followed by losing two of three to the Atlanta Braves, and the first two of three games against the Milwaukee Brewers, an 8-5 start has turned into a 10-12 reality.

Luckily for them, they salvaged one game of the three-game set with Milwaukee on Saturday, taking down the Brew Crew 5-3. One of the most notable moments of the game was the return of 2025 All-Star outfielder Kyle Stowers, which immediately makes this Miami lineup more imposing.

Stowers' Presence is Huge

Miami Marlins left fielder Kyle Stowers (28) celebrates his RBI single. | David Richard-Imagn Images

Up until last season, Stowers hadn't made his impact known in Major League Baseball. And after getting traded from the Baltimore Orioles to the Marlins in 2024, resulting in negative WAR results, the upside didn't look too bright for the future All-Star.

But whatever Stowers found within himself last season in Miami has made him one of the more threatening power threats on the left side of the plate in the NL East division. And that showed in his first game of the season on Saturday.

Sure, he started the game off getting hit by Brewers starter Jacob Misiorowski, which is never fun, but he did find a way to contribute to the Marlins within the fifth and seventh innings.

Stowers doubled and singled to right field in the latter half of the game, creating a much-needed piece in the middle of this Miami offense. With the St. Louis Cardinals coming into town, Stowers has the chance to get things going against a franchise that allows a ton of hits.

Miami Marlins left fielder Kyle Stowers (28) hits a single during spring training. | Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images

The Cardinals might be off to a better start than the Marlins are at the moment, but Miami is projected to have a higher upside compared to the franchise from St. Louis. As a team, Miami ranks eighth in the MLB in hits this season, something Stowers wants to get his hands dirty to help improve.

Stowers is hitting .300 in his career against the Cardinals with two doubles, two runs scored, one RBI, and one walk. Looking for his first RBI of the season, what better place to start than at home at loanDepot Park?

The Cardinals won't go down easy, however, as they're riding a five-game winning streak, having just swept the Houston Astros right out of St. Louis. The Marlins have played well at home without Stowers. Inserting him back into the lineup seems like the only positive thing to come.