How to Watch Marlins Series Opener vs. Phillies: TV Channel, Live Stream, Radio

The Miami Marlins just finished off an impressive series win against the Los Angeles Dodgers — including one victory with Shohei Ohtani on the mound — and now are heading back to South Florida to take on the Philadelphia Phillies.

The Marlins (15-16) are performing above — or perhaps right at — expectations to begin the 2026 season, whereas the Phillies are currently in the absolute dumps. Manager Rob Thomson was just let go mere days ago after the team’s horrid start to the campaign. Now they are trying to pick up the pieces, while the Marlins are searching to strike while the iron is hot.

What makes this series so tantalizing is not only the fact that both clubs seem to be trending in opposite directions, but also that former Marlins skipper Don Mattingly is now the manager of the Phillies following Thomson’s dismissal. A familiar face has turned into a rival, and that is the most interesting storyline of them all.

How to Watch Miami Marlins vs. Philadelphia Phillies

Time: 7:10 p.m. EDT

Where: loanDepot Park — Miami, Florida

TV: Marlins — Marlins.TV; Phillies — NBCSP

Radio: Marlins — WQAM 104.3, WAQI 710; Phillies — 94 WIP, iHeartRadio app

Pitching Matchup

Miami Marlins starting pitcher Eury Perez. | Rhona Wise-Imagn Images

Marlins: RHP Eury Pérez (2-2, 4.60 ERA) vs. Phillies: RHP Zack Wheeler (0-0, 3.60 ERA)

There are few pitchers on the planet who have received as much hype as Eury Pérez has over the past several years. He is a natural-born hurler, with skills that rival even the best pitchers in baseball. Still, the whole picture has not come together just yet, but there have been glimpses of what could be throughout his outings so far this season.

Take his April 19 start against the Milwaukee Brewers, for instance. It was then that he went six innings, allowing just one unearned run while striking out seven and walking one. He allowed just three hits en route to a 5-3 Marlins victory.

Apart from that impressive performance, however, there really has not been all that much that has been spectacular. Pérez has allowed at least three runs in all of his other starts, including four in 5 1/3 innings his last time out against the San Francisco Giants on April 25. As such, his ERA is at 4.60, which is not terrible, but it also is not indicative of his talent level.

Opposite Pérez will be stalwart starter Zack Wheeler. He has made just one start so far this season after missing the first chunk of the year recovering from surgery to address venous thoracic outlet syndrome and a blood clot near his right shoulder. Wheeler was not sensational, but he did get the job done in an 8-5 win over the Atlanta Braves as he threw five innings of two-run baseball with six strikeouts and three walks.

The good news for the Marlins is that it does not appear that Wheeler is at his peak form just yet. The bad news is that his peak form could arrive at any moment, including tonight versus Miami.

Marlins Injuries

10-day injured list: OF Griffin Conine (left hamstring tear)

15-day injured list: RHP Pete Fairbanks (nerve irritation)

60-day injured list: RHP Adam Mazur (UCL reconstruction with an internal brace), RHP Ronny Henriquez (right elbow UCL reconstruction surgery with an associated internal brace)