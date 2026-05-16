How to Watch Marlins, Sandy Alcantara vs. Rays: TV Channel, Stream, Radio

One of the biggest surprises so far in 2026 is the Tampa Bay Rays. In an American League East that is loaded with the New York Yankees, Boston Red Sox, Toronto Blue Jays and to some extent this season, the Baltimore Orioles, the Rays were picked to finish near the bottom of the division.

Things have not gone to plan so far and Tampa Bay enters Saturday afternoon's game at home against the Miami Marlins two games ahead of the Yankees and 10 games clear of the next team, the Orioles. A lot of people have wondered how the Rays have been doing it early in the season and on Friday night, the Marlins got an up-close look at it.

Tampa Bay scored two runs in each of the first two innings and followed their pitching to a 7-2 win in the series opener. Miami, which has lost six of its last 10, is now 20-25 with things beginning to spiral in the wrong direction.

The Marlins will look to even the series on Saturday afternoon. Here is a breakdown of the game, including how to watch, the starting pitchers and injuries.

How to Watch Miami Marlins at Tampa Bay Rays

Time: 4:10 p.m. ET, Saturday

Where: Tropicana Field, St. Petersburg, FL

TV: Marlins.TV

Radio: Marlins: WQAM 104.3, WAQI 710

Pitching Matchup

Sandy Alcantara | Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

Marlins: RHP Sandy Alcantara (3-2, 3.90) vs. Rays: RHP Nick Martinez (4-0, 1.70)

If there is someone manager Clayton McCullough can turn to on the mound to break a skid, it's right-hander Sandy Alcantara. After the front office traded Edward Cabrera and Ryan Weathers over the winter, many believe the clock is ticking on Alcantara's time in South Florida. If he is moved, president of baseball operations Peter Bendix will have no shortage of suitors between now and the trade deadline for the 30-year-old.

As for Tampa Bay, manager Kevin Cash will send Nick Martinez to the mound and he has been dominating for the Rays early in 2026. This will be his third start in May and he has been very good. In 10.2 innings against the Blue Jays and Red Sox, he has allowed two runs combined and scattered 12 hits with seven strikeouts. He isn't going to overpower Miami, but he will rely on his defense, which has been very sound so far this season.

Marlins Injuries

10-Day Injured List: OF Griffin Conine (hamstring tear).

15-Day Injured List: RHP Pete Fairbanks (nerve irritation), LHP Robby Snelling (sprained left UCL).

60-Day Injured List: RHP Adam Mazur (UCL reconstruction with internal brace), RHP Ronny Henriquez (UCL reconstruction with internal brace), Kevin Defrank (right bicep).