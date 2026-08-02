When July came calling on the 2026 calendar, the Miami Marlins had just completed a dream month, having been the best team in baseball all through June.

But what began as visions of joy became a nightmare scenario, one marred by a crazy 12-game losing streak that turned the team's fortunes downright ugly.

For Miami (57-55), it became a Summer scramble to salvage their season. And though they eventually managed to put together a solid close to the year's seventh month, they have clearly fallen from a lofty perch.

Before the mid-year meltdown, the Fish were 10 games over the .500 mark and had (at times) held the lead for the final National League Wild Card slot by two games. They were consistently battling the (also fading) St. Louis Cardinals in a race between two up-and-coming squads.

Miami is certainly still in the thick of things, currently just one game behind their NL East rivals, the Philadelphia Phillies by just one game. Thanks to simply treading water and keeping a pulse, they've benefitted by the botched opportunities of their fellow competitors. Unfortunately, it has put the organization and general manager Gabe Kaple in a confusing spot, as decision time looms at the deadline.

Are the Fish Contenders or Not?

Marlins starting pitcher Max Meyer | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It was widely believed just a week ago that the team wasn't likely to force a move, considering the Twilight Zone they are in right now involving trades. Caught in between the purgatory of being a playoff contender and at the smeatime, a rebuiding, rising young team, it's tough for the front office to really know for sure what to do. The team has displayed a couple of different personalities in 2026, and it's curious as to whether an addition or subtraction would cure their schizophrenia.

While the mixed messages emanating from Miami may frustrate fans of the Fish, they are totally understandable. When you can't really put a gauge on what you currently have, it's hard to have a barometer as far as where you stand in the open market. No one could fault the franchise for any move they make at this point, because who could possibly know what the right answer is at this point?

In the grand scheme of things, the inconsistency of this team should be a great indicator that standing pat is the best move for a team whose best days clearly lie ahead. And while this season may have looked really pretty good for the first few months, it's suddenly turned into Sybil. And since you can't expect chaos to turn into contention with a few moves, Miami is best to just try and remedy what ails them in the offseason.