Key Marlins Offseason Acquisition Slowly Turning Season Around

The Miami Marlins and manager Clayton McCullough just swept division rival the Washington Nationals on Wednesday by winning 4-1. And closer Pete Fairbanks appeared in two of the three contests and notched a save in the final game of the series.

But Fairbanks had a rough go of it to begin the year for the Marlins as he started the year with three straight scoreless appearances and then gave up six runs combined in his next two outings. So much so as to where his ERA climbed to 9.00 in the middle of May.

But Fairbanks has done some good work as of late that should be encouraging to Marlins brass. Fairbanks has put up a zero on the scoreboard in five of his last six outings which is good to see for the veteran.

Fairbanks did miss a little bit of time from late April to the middle of May with an injury, but ever since he came back, he seems to have found his mojo. And with the Marlins trying to climb back into the wildcard race, especially with a sweep of their rivals, the heater Fairbanks is on has to be encouraging.

Fairbanks came off quite the year last season with the Tampa Bay Rays where he pitched 60.1 innings to an ERA of 2.83 and a WHIP of 1.04. Fairbanks does not quite have those kind of numbers for the Marlins yet, but his resurgence definitely shows that he is capable of doing that again.

Anthony Bender and Fairbanks is a scary 1-2 duo for opponents

Reliever Anthony Bender has pitched a little bit more this season than Fairbanks has and has excellent numbers. And if Fairbanks can continue to put up scoreless outings for the Fish, this duo should scare plenty of opponents moving forward.

May 2, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Marlins relief pitcher Anthony Bender (37) throws against the Philadelphia during the eighth inning at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Rhona Wise-Imagn Images | Rhona Wise-Imagn Images

Bender has appeared in 25 games for the Marlins so far this season and has pitched 24.1 innings. Bender currently posesses an ERA of 3.33 and a WHIP of 0.90 to go along with a record of 1-0.

The veteran has been lights out whenever he comes into a game for McCullough's squad. The righty had great numbers last season where he pitched 50 innings to an ERA of 2.16 and a WHIP of 1.06.

Bender is somebody that McCullough can count on in late game situations and high leverage just like he can with Fairbanks. And if both can continue these runs, they will be hard to beat when the games matter most if the Marlins make a push.