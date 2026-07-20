Marlins Disastrous Offseason Addition Irate After Another Imploding Effort

Ever since March ended, Pete Fairbanks has steadfastly struggled. The 32-year-old has been wholloped in nearly every month this season and has failed to live up to his $13 million price tag. When he signed with the Miami Marlins last offseason, fans expected more of the same history from the veteran closer.

He had at least 23 saves in each of the last three seasons, two of which seasons he earned a sub-2.9 ERA. Unfortunately, it has been nothing but disappointment for the righty, and it met a new low on Sunday.

After he allowed a walk-off three-run homer to William Contreras, which finished off the sweep at the hands of the Brewers, Fairbanks was understandably irate with media members.

New low point for Pete Fairbanks' Marlins tenure.



Brewers complete the sweep. pic.twitter.com/kp4u15T1CB — Fish On First (@FishOnFirst) July 19, 2026

Sunday was the fourth time this season he's allowed three earned runs in a game, and the seventh time he's allowed multiple runs in an inning. For context, he allowed two runs in seven games last season for the Tampa Bay Rays, but never more than two. It had been since August 18, 2024, the last time Fairbanks had given up three runs in an inning; now it has happened four times this season.

When the Fish signed him, he was expected to be a more budget-friendly dominator, especially compared to the other closers signed over the offseason. He's now allowed at least one run in six of his last nine games, which has seen his ERA jump to 7.42 through 33 games, and he's far from budget-friendly.

Despite his struggles, he has somehow blown just three of his 16 save opportunities this season.

How Pete Fairbanks has Fared Against His Offseason Free Agent Colleagues

Compared to the other closers on the market last offseason, he's been a complete disaster, but at least he's pitching. The Baltimore Orioles signed Ryan Helsey for $14 million, but he's been limited to just 17 games due to injury. He earned eight saves and a 4.11 ERA over his shortened action.

Another big free agent closer this offseason was Edwin Diaz. Perhaps one of the most notable and best closers in the league since his debut in 2016, Diaz signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers for three years and $69 million. His price tag was well above what the Marlins would pay a reliever, but he could have been an option.

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He struggled through seven games this season before an injury took him out of action since mid-April.

The final member of the elite closer trio to be signed this offseason was Devin Williams, who's proven he's human this season. His three-year, $12 million annually was certainly within the realm of possibility for Miami, but the Marlins didn't get a deal done.

Williams owns just 14 saves and a 4.68 ERA over 36 games this season. He's been consistently healthy, but the results are far from where they once were in Milwaukee.

All things considered, the Marlins could be in a worse spot with their closer, but Fairbanks certainly isn't the answer. His one redeeming quality compared to his colleagues of free agency is his health, but even that wavered in late April.

It's safe to say the signing of Fairbanks has been a complete disaster, and a potential change in his usage should be in the works.