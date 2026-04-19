Kyle Stowers Returns from Injury for Marlins Finale Against Brewers

The Miami Marlins are getting their All-Star back, just in time for him to face one of baseball’s best young pitchers.

The Marlins announced on Sunday that they were activating Kyle Stowers from the 10-day injured list after he recovered from a right hamstring strain. To make room, the Marlins optioned infielder Deyvison De Los Santos back to Triple-A Jacksonville.

Stowers is in the lineup for Sunday’s game with the Milwaukee Brewers. He’s batting cleanup and playing left field. He played five rehab games in the minor leagues and is field ready.

Sunday’s Matchup

As expected. Like the first time DLS got optioned from MLB, the Marlins need him to play regularly in the Minors to continue his development rather than ride the bench and play sparingly here. https://t.co/amphxKnyRs — Christina De Nicola (@CDeNicola13) April 19, 2026

Stowers doesn’t have an easy matchup for Sunday. The Brewers are starting second-year phenom Jacob Misiorowski. The 24-year-old right-hander is 1-1 with a 3.32 ERA. But, last year he 5-3 with a 4.36 ERA in 15 games (14 starts) as a midseason promotion and helped the Brewers reach the National League Championship Series.

Stowers will be making his regular season debut. He suffered a hamstring injury in spring training that limited his ramp-up but returned in time to play in the final week of spring training games before he injured the hamstring again right before opening day. That threw the outfield rotation into flux as both he and Esteury Ruiz started the season on the injured list.

Getting him back gives the outfield rotation some steadiness. He’ll play alongside center fielder Jacob Marsee, who is leading off on Sunday, and rookie right fielder Owen Caissie, who has had a hot bat to start the season.

Stowers was named a National League All Star last season after he slashed .288/.368/.544 with 25 home runs and 73 RBI. During the season he became the first Marlin in nearly a decade to be named the National League Player of the Month.

The Marlins’ injured list is still crowded even after getting Stowers back. Four position players are on the 10-day injured list, including OF Esteury Ruiz (high-grade left oblique strain), infielder Maximo Acosta (Grade 1 left oblique strain), first baseman Christopher Morel (left oblique strain) and outfielder Griffin Conine (left hamstring tear).

The injuries to Morel and Conine are especially brutal because it robs depth from first base. Morel was supposed to be the opening day starter at the position before he suffered the oblique injury. Conine can play first base in addition to outfield. Connor Norby is playing first base on Sunday, but catcher Liam Hicks has also played the position of late.

Pitchers Adam Mazur and Ronny Henriquez are on the 60-day injured list after undergoing UCL reconstruction surgery with an internal brace earlier this year, ending their seasons.