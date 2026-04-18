How to Watch Sandy Alcantara's Start vs. Brewers: TV Channel, Live Stream, Radio

To say that things are not going well lately for the Miami Marlins would be an understatement. After being swept by the Detroit Tigers last weekend, they dropped two out of three to the Atlanta Braves during the week. Hoping to turn things around at home against the Milwaukee Brewers on Friday night, they lost 7-5 in 10 innings after rallying late to force extra innings.

The Marlins are 3-7 in their last 10 games and there are several areas you could point to for their struggles. The starting pitching has struggled and the offense and defense have struggled.

Rookie Owen Caissie, who started the year with a bang in the season-opening series against the Colorado Rockies, has struggled as well. Losers of three straight going into Saturday afternoon's rematch with the Brewers, Miami will look to stop its skid by sending its ace to the mound.

Here is a rundown of Saturday's game, including how to watch, pitching matchups, and injury updates.

How to Watch Miami Marlins vs. Milwaukee Brewers

Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

Where: loanDepot park, Miami, FL

TV: Marlins.TV

Radio: 560AM WQAM, WAQI 710-AM

Pitching Matchup

Sandy Alcantara | Rhona Wise-Imagn Images

Miami: RHP Sandy Alcantara (2-1, 2.67) vs. Milwaukee: RHP Brandon Woodruff (1-0, 4.32)

This is a very good pitching matchup for a late Saturday afternoon game in South Florida. In four starts this season, Sandy Alcantara has a 2.67 ERA in 30.1 innings and 22 strikeouts. He was very good in his first three starts, but the Tigers got to him last Sunday for seven earned runs on 10 hits in six innings. That came on the heels of being pulled late against the Cincinnati Reds with two outs in the top of the ninth inning.

As for Milwaukee, they are sending veteran Brandon Woodruff to the mound. The 33-year-old has a 4.32 ERA in three starts this season and in 16.2 innings. His best outing was last Sunday when he gave up three hits and two runs in six innings. It wasn't good enough to keep the Brewers from being swept at home by the Washington Nationals.

Marlins Injuries

10-Day Injured List: 1B Christopher Morel (left oblique strain), OF Kyle Stowers (Grade 1 right hamstring strain); OF Esteury Ruiz (high-grade left oblique strain); INF Maximo Acosta (Grade 1 left oblique strain), Griffin Conine (left hamstring tear);

60-Day Injured List: RHP Adam Mazur (UCL reconstruction with an internal brace, had surgery, out for season); RHP Ronny Henriquez (right elbow UCL reconstruction surgery, out for season).