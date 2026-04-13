How to Watch Marlins Series Opener vs. Braves: TV Channel, Live Stream, Radio

It was a weekend that the Miami Marlins would like to soon forget. After splitting a series last week at home with the Cincinnati Reds, the Marlins were swept by the Detroit Tigers. The Tigers entered the series on a five-game losing streak, but pulled everything together to complete a sweep.

After starting the season winning eight of their first 13 games, Miami has lost three in a row heading into a series against National League East Division rival, the Atlanta Braves. Who knew when the season began a couple of weeks ago that this series would be pitting the top two teams in the NL East against each other? Even though this is an early-season series, the Marlins can't afford to suffer a second straight sweep.

Here is a rundown of Monday's game, including how to watch, pitching matchups, and injury updates.

How to Watch Miami Marlins vs. Atlanta Braves

Owen Caissie | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Time: 7:15 p.m. ET

Where: Truist Park

TV: Marlins.TV

Radio: 560AM WQAM, WAQI 710-AM

Pitching Matchup

Miami: RHP Eury Pérez (1-1, 5.06) vs. Atlanta: RHP Grant Holmes (1-1 2.55)

Miami looked to avoid a sweep on Sunday when it sent Sandy Alcantara to the mound in Detroit. The problem was that the Tigers countered with Tarik Skubal and he outpitched the Marlins ace. Now, second-year manager Clayton McCullough will be turning to Eury Pérez to be the stopper in the opener against the Braves.

If Miami is going to get back into the winning column, they will need the version of Pérez that they got in starts against the Colorado Rockies and Cincinnati Reds. In these two starts combined, the 22-year-old gave up five earned runs in 12 innings with 14 strikeouts. His other start against the New York Yankees was one where he struggled in four innings, allowing four runs and walking six.

The Marlins will need to score more runs than they did in Detroit if they are going to end their losing streak and get back into the win column to avoid a second straight sweep. Finding some offense against Grant Holmes is going to be easier said than done.

Marlins Injuries

10-Day Injured List: 1B Christopher Morel (left oblique strain), OF Kyle Stowers (Grade 1 right hamstring strain); OF Esteury Ruiz (high-grade left oblique strain); INF Maximo Acosta (Grade 1 left oblique strain), Griffin Conine (left hamstring tear);

60-Day Injured List: RHP Adam Mazur (UCL reconstruction with an internal brace, had surgery, out for season); RHP Ronny Henriquez (right elbow UCL reconstruction surgery, out for season).