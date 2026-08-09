Sandy Alcantara’s New Marlins Franchise Record Reinforces Recent Hot Streak

Saturday was a great day for Miami Marlins starting pitcher Sandy Alcántara.

The Marlins won, he claimed his 13th win of the season and he claimed his latest franchise record. He took over the top spot in career innings pitcher in Marlins history. He’s now thrown 1,230 innings for the franchise since he joined it in 2018 after Miami acquired him in a trade from St. Louis.

The Dominican Republic native was in a reflective mood after the game in comments carried by Marlins.TV and other outlets.

“When I was little, I just started playing baseball for fun,” he said. “I remember going with my brother to the field and fighting over who could throw the ball harder. I got an opportunity to sign [a contract] a long time ago. I never imagined I would be here. It’s been a long, long journey to get here and break a record. Pitching for a Major League team … God blessed me with the opportunity to wake up every day and play this beautiful game and be out there and fight for my team every time.”

He set a record. He’s also been brilliant of late, another reason why the Marlins refused to give into outsiders who believed that he should have been dealt at the trade deadline.

Sandy Alcántara’s Recent Roll

Sandy Alcantara reflects on breaking yet another franchise record. 🎙️ pic.twitter.com/n8WAbzUhRh — Miami Marlins (@Marlins) August 8, 2026

Alcántara dropped seven innings of shutout baseball on the Los Angeles Angels on Saturday. He struck out eight and walked one as he allowed just three hits. But that’s been the norm of late for him. Even though the team has swung back and forth between wild winning and losing streaks, he’s been as consistent as a metronome.

In the start before that, against the New York Mets on Aug. 2, he went six innings and allowed four hits. He didn’t give up a run and struck out five against two walks. He claimed the win in that game.

Going back to his July 28 start against Philadelphia, he went seven innings, gave up four hits and one walk while striking out five. He didn’t give up a run.

Alcántara hasn’t allowed a run in his last 20 innings. Just as important is that he’s allowed just 11 hits and four walks against 18 strikeouts. It might be his most dominant three-game stretch of the season. Take it back seven games and he is 4-2 with a 1.88 ERA with 44 strikeouts and 10 walks in 48 innings.

That’s the biggest reason the Marlins were unwilling to give him up at the trade deadline. There is no amount of return that can replace what he’s doing right now for a team that can still make the playoffs.