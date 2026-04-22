Miami Marlins Set to Get Two Starts from Sandy Alcántara on Tough Road Trip

The Miami Marlins ensured themselves another series win at loanDepot Park, this time over the St. Louis Cardinals. While their winning streak came to an end in game two of the series, Janson Junk helped the franchise past the Cardinals to send Miami on the road in high spirits.

However, so far this season, playing on the road hasn't been too kind to the Marlins. Holding a 2-7 record away from home, with their most recent road win coming against their NL East division rivals, the Atlanta Braves, Miami has its hands full for the upcoming road trip.

Set to face both the San Francisco Giants and Los Angeles Dodgers, this will be a testament to whether the Marlins can hang in with some of the higher-touted teams in Major League Baseball.

Good thing for Miami is that they're getting to see their ace, Sandy Alcantara, throw in both series.

Miami in Need of Ace Stuff From Alcantara

Miami Marlins starting pitcher Sandy Alcantara (22) returns to the dugout. | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Alcantara is set to start and end the road trip for Miami, which is the perfect scenario for the franchise. Set to work against the Giants on Thursday night, the Marlins ace has his sights on returning to his early-season form compared to what's transpired as of late.

In his only road appearance of the season, Alcantara had his worst outing of 2026. Getting hit around by the Detroit Tigers, allowing seven runs on 10 hits, three of which were home runs, the phrase "having a short memory in baseball" couldn't be more true with the upcoming road trip.

Other than that one outing, Alcantara has performed very well this season, holding a 3.06 ERA with 23 strikeouts. If the Marlins hold out this season and stay competitive to make a playoff run, it will be because Alcantara is back to how he was in that infamous 2022 campaign.

The big test for the Marlins ace will be against Tyler Glasnow and the Dodgers in the series finale. The offense should hold its own against the Giants, luckily not set to face Logan Webb, but the reigning World Series Champions are always a difficult matchup.

Alcantara aims to improve his career performance against the Dodgers, as he holds a 9.57 career ERA against the team. A handful of Dodgers have hit the Marlins ace hard in the past, but if Alcantara can find success against the Giants and carry it into Los Angeles, it could just be one start to erase history.