Marlins Boss Has Good News About Janson Junk's Recovery from Injury

Janson Junk left his recent rehab outing on Sunday with the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp after being hit on the left wrist by a 106 mph batted ball. The Miami Marlins starter was working back from a right shin bone injury that had sidelined him since the end of May.

MLB.com Marlins beat writer Christina De Nicola reported that Junk's X-rays came back negative, and he'll make his next scheduled rehab outing later this week. This is great news for a Marlins team that needs a boost in the rotation. Junk owned a 4.80 ERA over 11 starts during his second season with Miami this year, but was much better last year.

This was set up to be his second full season in the big leagues, after bouncing between various teams from 2021 to 2024 and not throwing more than 16.1 innings in the major leagues. He owns just an 85 ERA+ this season, but was a reliable starter for the Fish last year.

He owned a 104 ERA+ and a 4.17 ERA through 21 games (16 starts). This year, he had already earned a career-high five losses, but most of that was a poor stint in mid-May. He allowed 15 runs over two starts and 10.2 innings against two of the best teams in baseball, the Braves and Rays.

Janson Junk's Injury Has Taken Longer Than Exected to Return From

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His latest start was much better, as he allowed one run on eight hits and struck out three over five innings of work in Toronto against the Blue Jays.

As Junk exited the rotation, Tyler Phillips entered, to some success. He has made six starts since May 24th and owns a 4.35 ERA in those games. In Junk's place, Ryan Gusto was recalled from Triple-A Jacksonville.

He's made five starts for the Fish thus far and found varying success. He's more or less been used as an opener, and just passed the four-inning threshold during three of his starts, but he even pitched five innings. He's allowed a 4.42 ERA over those starts, but allowed just two homers.

Gusto has been fine, but Miami really needs Junk back. Not only does his experience help the young staff, but he's been reliable and mostly consistent this season. He threw just 42 pitches in his first rehab outing before the early exit, so one can only assume he'd need at least two more before being ready to join the big league club.

He originally was expected to miss just 2-3 weeks, so stretching the absence into July is certainly not ideal.