Marlins Can't Wait Much Longer to Change Third Base

Miami Marlins will need to make a change at third base. There are a couple of third basemen that the Marlins can make a trade for by the trade deadline.

It's going to be a challenge, but they will need to fix this problem in the infield aside from needing more arms in the bullpen.

Veteran Third Baseman with Prolific Hitting

San Francisco Giants third baseman Matt Chapman | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Who should Miami target that can bring some offense and some defense at the third base position? Javier Sanoja has been the current third baseman for the Marlins in many games. The issue is that he's a utility man. The Marlins need an everyday presence at third.

Matt Chapman

Chapman is 33 years old. He's one of the best defensive third basemen in the game. In addition, he's gotten better with his offense in the last few seasons. The former All-Star had some good moments with the A's, Blue Jays, and in his first season with the Giants.

Although his batting hasn't lived up to this season, he's slashing .235/.324/.692 with seven home runs and 42 RBIs, with 18 doubles and 72 hits. In his 10th MLB season, Chapman can get hot at any moment, and maybe a change of scenery can work out for him.

Realistically speaking, the Giants are not going anywhere this season. They're 46-62 with 10.5 games behind the wild card. As for the Marlins, they just swept the Philadelphia Phillies and are two games behind the last spot for the wild card. He could be a great option for the team and can help the young guys prosper.

Alex Bohm

It would be a comical situation if the Marlins trade for Bohm after finishing a three-game series with their division rivals. Bohm is an exceptional contact hitter who can put the ball in play and is a double machine.

From 2022 to 2025, Bohm batted at least .270 or higher. In the last seven games, Bohm is hitting .269 with seven hits and nine RBIs. He's 29 years old and currently in the final season of his contract. Bohm signed a one-year deal to avoid arbitration.

Will the Phillies keep him and move him before free agency? Bohm is a former first-round pick and has spent his entire career with the Phillies.

Eugenio Suarez

Suarez is the oldest one from this group. He recently turned 35 years old. Suarez is not a player that can give you a high batting average, but he loves to hit home runs. Any team can use that essential weapon from him.

The city of Miami and Suarez will be an excellent fit. There's a Venezuelan demographic in Miami, and he will feel right at home. He's still got a lot of left in the tank. Suarez will be a free agent after the 2026 campaign.