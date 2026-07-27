Previewing the Miami Marlins Salient Series Against the Phillies

The Miami Marlins set a franchise record with 12 consecutive losses on Sunday afternoon. The active streak has yet to end, but the Fish won't have it any easier this week. Miami is set to host the Philadelphia Phillies in a three-game set that concludes the six-game homestand, which began last Friday.

On Monday at 6:40 p.m., Tyler Phillips (2-5, 3.52) will get the ball against Zack Wheeler (10-2, 2.16) for the Phillies. Phillips has been solid since joining the rotation, but far from perfect. He allowed three runs (two earned) on five hits and struck out two over 4.1 innings in his last start. He carries a 5.93 July ERA into the matchup.

Wheeler, on the other hand, has only strengthened his Hall of Fame case with another superb season. The veteran righty was injured to begin the year, which is his only blemish in a truly CY Young-caliber season. He allowed two runs on five hits over seven innings against the Dodgers in his latest trip to the mound.

Marlins Set to Face Archnemesis in Series Opener

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Throughout his lengthy career, he's started enough against the Marlins to fill an entire season's stat sheet, and it's All-Star-worthy at worst. He owns a 2.59 ERA and a 14-4 record in 28 starts against the Fish throughout his career. Most recently, he allowed just two hits through six shutout innings on June 15 in Miami.

Active Marlins haven't fared too well against him, but Otto Lopez has a .357 average and .938 OPS through 14 at-bats, which is a surprise to no one. Miami has no easy task to get off the losing streak on Monday. In fact, the Marlins haven't beaten the Phillies with Wheeler on the mound since June 27, 2024, as he's won the four starts since.

On Tuesday at 6:40 p.m., it gets a little easier. Sandy Alcantara (10-6, 4.01) will face Aaron Nola (3-8, 5.82). Alcantara has been up and down this season, but has been solid lately. He allowed five runs on nine hits over seven innings in his latest start in Houston. His second time allowing five runs in the last calendar month.

Nola, who's been in Philly since 2015 and faced Miami countless times, hasn't found the same success as in previous years. He carries a 5.01 July ERA into this outing, after allowing five runs on seven hits over 5.1 innings on July 22 against the Dodgers. He's just 6-12 all-time against the Fish with a 3.59 ERA.

Former Marlin has Given Old-Team Fits in Two Seasons with Phillies

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On Wednesday at 12:10, former Marlin Jesus Luzardo (9-5, 3.31) will get the ball for the Phillies. Miami hasn't announced a starter yet, but it's likely to be Ryan Gusto (0-2, 4.50) as the long man in a bullpen game again. Gusto is in the rotation once again following Max Meyer's recent injury.

He allowed just one run on two hits over 3.1 innings on July 24. He threw just 57 pitches, but threw 91 back in mid-June.

Wednesday will mark the third time the Fish have faced Luzardo this season. He's allowed four runs on 13 hits over 13.1 innings in the first two starts. Through his six starts against Miami since joining Philadelphia, he's allowed more than two runs just once. Esteury Ruiz has found the most success off him, with two homers and four RBI over six at-bats.

If the Marlins break the losing streak this series, it will take everyone. While one matchup plays in its favor on paper, the Phillies are a fantastic team that is well into the playoff hunt this year.