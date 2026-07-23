Marlins Get Blunt Trade Deadline Outlook From MLB Insider

The Miami Marlins can't catch a break right now. After fighting their way to a winning record, the Marlins are starting to see their hottest days turn irrelevant with the losing streak. Miami has lost nine straight, getting swept in three consecutive series.

The franchise still holds onto a 52-51 record, so they are playing above-average baseball; however, that might not be good enough to cut it in the National League. Currently, Miami sits in third place in the NL East division, eight games out of first place, and 1.5 games out of the final NL Wild Card spot.

With the losing streak continuing and with the trade deadline around the corner, the Marlins need to take a look at what they have and where they could be, even if that means shopping around some of their better players.

And according to one MLB insider, the Marlins aren't trending toward adding come August 3.

MLB Insider's Blunt Take

Miami Marlins left fielder Heriberto Hernández (13) sits on second base. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jon Morosi of MLB Network spoke on the Marlins franchise ahead of the series finale against the Houston Astros and claimed that Miami is trending toward the negative option when it comes to the MLB trade deadline.

"They are headed towards sellers-ville," Morosi said.

"You look at the National League East; if we're taking this perspective with clear eyes, are they better than the Phillies? No. Are they better than the Braves? No. And so if they're not going to be able to win the division this year, Peter Bendix has always been more of a builder and has that long-term view..."

The Marlins could catch lightning in a bottle again, getting more wins under their belt to stay around .500, but Morosi is right, it's going to be difficult for this team to make a miracle run, especially with the number one and two spots in the division being held down by Atlanta and Philadelphia.

Sandy Alcantara, who pitched very well for the Marlins up until that eighth inning, allowing five runs in total in Miami's eventual 5-2 loss, is a name who could be moved at the trade deadline. His resume speaks for itself and any contending team would pay a pretty penny for him on a playoff run.

Selling in 2026 isn't the end of the world for the Marlins, given they have a handful of pieces to build around for the future. While it might be a tough pill to swallow, Miami fans might be seeing another trade deadline as sellers.