Marlins Considering Moving up Eury Perez's Return to Majors from Injury

The Miami Marlins are quite thin in their starting rotation as they have relied on Sandy Alcantara and Max Meyer as their one and two and they go to a bullpen game a couple times a week. But the Marlins might be getting some good rotation news soon.

It was announced by manager Clayton McCullough that starting pitcher Eury Perez's next start could be with the big club in Miami. Perez recently pitched for the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp on a Triple-A rehab assignment.

The youngster struck out five batters on 51 pitches in his latest rehab outing. Perez was limited to around 50 pitches because it was his first outing since his injury.

But once Perez is able to be back in the majors again and pitch normally, he should not have any limitations. The Marlins desparately need Perez back in their starting rotation following Alcantara and Meyer.

Jun 17, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Miami Marlins starting pitcher Sandy Alcantara (22) throws a pitch against the Philadelphia Phillies in the first inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

The Marlins are not a team that is built to handle a bullpen game several times a week. They start out with Lake Bachar and burn the entire bullpen in those games.

McCullough can not be happy with having to do that a couple times a week. So if Perez is indeed able to get back soon into the majors and pitch for the Fish, it would be beneficial.

Is Returning to Majors Perez's Best Bet?

For a guy like Perez who is young and does not have a whole ton of major league experience as he is only 23 years old, he needs as many reps as he can get. Yes, another start or two in the minors could help him with command and consistency, but it may not be needed.

The Marlins desperately need him back in their rotation as soon as they can get him. Perez needs to continue to try to figure out his struggles in the majors rather than staying in Triple-A.

Some pitchers can figure it out in Triple-A for as long as they need, but the Marlins have a need for starting pitching. The Marlins are also in the thick of a playoff race in the National League wild card and are trying to keep pace as well as they can.

If the Marlins want to keep pace, they should get Perez up to Miami for his next start if the injury is healed enough and the medical staff thinks he is good to go. Perez is a crucial part of this Marlins rotation and will be in the near future.