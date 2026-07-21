Marlins’ First Half Awards: MVP, Biggest Surprise, Biggest Disappointment

The Miami Marlins have everything to feel proud of the adjustments and improvements they made over the last month.

Some players showed tremendous maturity and confidence while others didn’t live up to excellence.

Marlins' First Half Season Awards

Miami Marlins shortstop Otto Lopez | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

MVP of First Half - Otto Lopez

It may sound like a broken record, but Otto Lopez exceeded the expectations that Miami Nation had in mind. The 27-year-old shortstop was on almost everyone's radar to become the Marlins' breakout player.

We knew how talented Lopez is. We didn't think that he would become the best hitter in the Marlins lineup, especially in the month of June. His consistency blew everyone's mind and earned him his first All-Star nod. He deserves all the attention he's receiving as he's on pace to achieve career highs in many categories. Momentum is real, and Lopez must keep his foot on the gas in the second half.

Biggest Surprise - Liam Hicks

Miami Marlins catcher Liam Hicks (34) during batting practice prior to the game. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Before Lopez began to take off as the hottest hitter in the lineup, Hicks was the leader in hits and home runs for this team for the first two months of the season.

One of the things that people love about Hicks is his professionalism and willingness to do whatever it takes to help the team win, whether he's at first base, catcher, or designated hitter. In April, Hicks batted .309 with five home runs and 20 RBs. In the last 15 games, he slashed .322/.369/.407 with 19 hits, seven RBIs and four walks.

Overall, Hicks continues to remain aggressive at the plate. He's batting .288 with 14 home runs and 60 RBIs in 313 at-bats.

After the Marlins got swept by the Brewers, Hicks had a solid Monday game against the Houston Astros by collecting two hits, one home run, and two RBIs.

Biggest Disappointment - Pete Fairbanks

Miami Marlins pitcher Pete Fairbanks (29) throws a pitch. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For this one, we could name more than one player, but Fairbanks hasn't been the dominant closer that the team was hoping for so far. In 33 games, the 32-year-old right-hander has allowed a 7.42 ERA (career-high) and recorded 13 saves. In addition, he has a 3-4 record with 41 strikeouts and a 1.52 WHIP in 30.1 IP.

Giving up eight home runs in the first half is the most he has given up in his career. Throughout the entire 2025 season with the Rays, Fairbanks gave up just seven. Allowing that many home runs and we're only starting the second half is not a good look for the closer.

The upside is that there's still a chance for redemption. A team that's trying to go to the playoffs will need a closer to shut the door, especially in one- and two-run game situations.

Late First Half Surge - Griffin Conine

Miami Marlins left fielder Griffin Conine (18) rounds the bases after hitting a home run. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He started to get hits for the Marlins in June and July. Conine collected eight hits, six rbis and batted .296 in June. The flow continued in July as Conine got seven hits before the All-Star break. Conine is hitting the ball very well in the last seven games, which now raises his batting average to .275 with seven home runs and 25 hits.

He has the potential to become one of the Marlins' top players in the second half if he stays healthy and stays disciplined at the plate.