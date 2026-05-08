Liam Hicks Joins Elite Miami Marlins Home Run List in First Half

The Liam Hicks Show continues! Miami Marlins catcher is totally focused on every at-bat like never before.

It's been an impeccable season for the left-handed power-hitting catcher, and his production puts him in a list of other catchers who once wore the Marlins uniform.

Hicks Joins the Great Company of Hitting Catchers

Miami Marlins catcher Liam Hicks | Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

The Marlins snapped a four-game losing streak after defeating the Baltimore Orioles 4-3 in the ninth inning thanks to a throwing error, which allowed Joe Mack to score the winning run. Mack played the hero. Javier Sanoja was the other hero for hitting the grounder. It wasn't the prettiest win, but it's still a win.

The 26-year-old Hicks hit his ninth home run of the season on Thursday night. He finished the game with two RBIs and struck out once. Hicks is hitting .319 with nine home runs and 34 RBIs. Hicks is on his way to becoming the eighth Miami catcher to reach double-digit home runs to start the first half of the season.

He joins some elite company alongside his teammates, including Agustin Ramirez, who hit 14 home runs in the first half last season. The other former Marlins are the following:

Charles Johnson - 16 (2001)

Ivan Rodriguez - 13 (2003)

J.T. Realmuto - 12 (2018)

Jorge Alfaro, John Buck, Miguel Olivo - 10 (2019, 2011, 2006)

Most HR by a #Marlins catcher in the first half:



Charles Johnson - 16 (2001)

Agustín Ramirez - 14 (2025)

Ivan Rodriguez - 13 (2003)

J.T. Realmuto - 12 (2018)

Jorge Alfaro, John Buck, Miguel Olivo - 10 (2019, 2011, 2006)

𝗟𝗶𝗮𝗺 𝗛𝗶𝗰𝗸𝘀 - 𝟵 (𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟲) pic.twitter.com/B77rY1dvdU — Fish On First Prospects (@FOFProspects) May 7, 2026

There’s no doubt that Hicks will surpass Alfaro, Buck, and Olivo. The real test will be whether he can catch up to Rodriguez or even Johnson. At times, it seems like Johnson is a forgotten player, not only in the Marlins' franchise history but in baseball overall. He was a strong catcher for the Marlins and played a crucial role in their 1997 championship run.

In his second season with the Marlins, Hicks is seeking to make his first All-Star appearance in the midsummer classic. We are two months away from the event. Hicks must continue to stay on his hot streak for that goal to be accomplished.

The Marlins are currently 17-21, tied in third place with the Philadelphia Philies in the NL East division. The Washington Nationals surged into second place. The weekend series against the Nationals at home presents an excellent opportunity for Hicks and the rest of the team to win and dominate.

The Marlins can find themselves back in second place if they can sweep the Nationals. It's going to be a battle, but baseball is about unpredictable moments and events, and Hicks has been a great example of that this season.