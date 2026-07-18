Liam Hicks's Presence Has Provided A Huge Spark in the Marlins' Recent Hot Streak

As the Miami Marlins attempt to put the finishing touches on what has been an uplifting year for the franchise, many heroes have stepped forward to help bring the Fish back to the postseason. Whether it be the pitching of Max Meyer or the batting of Otto Lopez, many names have started to hit the marquee lights as they become superstars in Major League Baseball.

But one of the flames that has ignited the offense has been 27-year-old Liam Hicks, who has some quality and put up some of the best numbers on the team. And while he might not feel the white-hot heat of the spotlight all the time, he's certainly had his fair share of big moments this year.

Liam Hicks homers to add an insurance run for the @Marlins! pic.twitter.com/1yQNkyuU9K — MLB (@MLB) June 2, 2026

The Marlins catcher is hitting .289, with nine home runs and 58 RBI in 301 at-bats in the 2026 campaign. He has an impressive .827 OPS and has a knack for delivering in the clutch. He's a plus offensive player for his position and basically the kind of batter that every winning team should have in their lineup. He may never be the star of the team, but he doesn't need to be. Right now, he's the perfect fit behind the plate for the Fish.

McCullough's Take

Hicks rounds past second base, on his way to a triple | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Hicks has been underestimated in the past, but has overcome those obstacles as well. Scouts questioned his size, and at 5'9', he is a rather diminutive figure. That's why he was originally a ninth-round pick, and he had a tough road to The Show. But his bat has done all the talking for him since, and he's as skilled a hitter as any other backstop in the business today.

“He has the ability to get hits to all parts of the field,” Marlins manager Clayton McCullough said. “Liam’s been phenomenal. Early on, it was the power that was a little bit surprising with how he was hitting so many home runs out of the gates; recently, it’s been getting him back to shooting some balls all over the field.”

“His bat quality is high. He’s come back from injury and picked up right where he left off,” McCullough said. “He controls the strike zone very well and makes a lot of contact. And he just doesn’t miss a whole lot.”

The Marlins will look to get back into the win column in the second game of the series against the Milwaukee Brewers.