Marlins Giving Recent Waiver Claim a Chance to Prove Himself in Majors

Miami recalled right-hander Wikelman González from Triple-A Jacksonville on Saturday, while left-hander Patrick Monteverde was optioned in the corresponding move. González only joined the organization on Aug. 10, when the Marlins claimed him off waivers from the Chicago White Sox and immediately assigned him to Jacksonville.

González Has Shown Flashes

Wikelman Gonzalez walks towards the dugout against the Toronto Blue Jays Credit: Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Marlins will be hoping González can rebound from a rough stint with Chicago’s Triple-A affiliate. The 24-year-old posted a 6.57 ERA over 24 2/3 innings with Charlotte before being designated for assignment earlier this month.

His major-league work has provided considerably more reason for optimism, though. González posted a 2.66 ERA across 16 appearances in 2025, largely by generating swings and misses.

His 28.7% strikeout rate sat comfortably above the MLB average of 22%. His fastball has been his primary weapon. The pitch averaged 95.1 mph and generated 2,411 rpm of spin, helping hold opposing hitters to a .136 batting average and .250 slugging percentage according to Statcast.

So why did a pitcher who performed this well as a rookie end up being designated for assignment less than a year later? Injuries appear to have played a significant role.

González finished 2025 on the IL with a right elbow impingement, then spent roughly two months on the Triple-A injured list in 2026 before returning June 30. After coming back and performing poorly with the White Sox in the minors, the Sox decided that they were better off without the 24-year-old.

The encouraging part is that González has not lost much of his stuff, with his velocity remaining largely intact. His control, however, has gone in the opposite direction. After posting a 13.8% walk rate with the White Sox in 2025, that figure has ballooned to 21.7% with Jacksonville according to Fangraphs.

The good news is that González does not appear to be getting hit too hard. His line-drive rate has risen slightly, from 24.5% in 2025 to 28.6% with Jacksonville, while his ground-ball rate has dipped from 30.6% to 28.6%. Despite that, he has yet to allow a home run with Jacksonville this season.

González’s struggles appear to stem more from diminished command after his injury than from a complete loss of stuff. That helps explain why Miami was willing to gamble on him. If González can rein in the walks and continue letting his fastball give hitters fits, he could become a useful bullpen piece over the final few weeks of the season.