Marlins’ Javier Sanoja Makes History Not Seen Since 2024

Miami Marlins infielder Javier Sanoja grabbed the headlines today after a sensational performance against the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday night.

Sanoja did something that hasn't been done in two years, and he is only one of three players to accomplish this goal.

The Hits and Stolen Bases Parade

Miami Marlins third baseman Javier Sanoja Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The 23-year-old utility man has been red hot. Sanoja joins two very good baseball players, Cincinnati Reds' Elly De La Cruz and Chicago Cubs' Pete Crow-Armstrong, as the only three players at the age of 23 or younger to record three hits and three stolen bases in a single game.

He is also the second Marlin this season to do so, joining his teammate Jakob Marsee, who had four stolen bases in a game this year.

The last 3 players age-23 or younger to have 3+ hits and 3+ stolen bases in a game:



2024 Elly De La Cruz (2x)

2024 Pete Crow-Armstrong

2026 Javier Sanoja ‼️



What a night for the Marlins utility man! pic.twitter.com/omuwAlUaOy — Just Baseball (@JustBB_Media) August 27, 2026

Sanoja couldn't do anything wrong against the Red Sox. He played with so much confidence and swing. Sanoja paid attention to detail at every opportunity. He's one of the main reasons why Miami won 4-0. It was a much-needed victory for the Marlins.

There have been other moments this season where we saw the best of Sanoja. Eleven days ago, Sanoja recorded his third three rbi game against the Reds. In late June, he ended the month with back-to-back three-RBI games against the Colorado Rockies. Sanoja is not a big power hitter. He's mainly about driving the ball and keeping the lines going. He hasn't hit a home run since Aug 1 against the New York Mets.

On Aug 21, Sanoja became the hero when he tied the game in the eighth inning and then walked it off in the ninth against the Washington Nationals. He had two RBIs in that game. It was his first MLB walk-off hit. Sanoja has been Mr. Reliable and Mr. Clutch all in one season. He can beat you with hits and with his legs as well.

In the last seven games, Sanoja is slashing .385/.407/.538 with 10 hits, four RBIs, and three stolen bases. Overall, Sanoja has raised his batting average to .280 with six home runs, 51 RBIs, and a .738 OPS this season.

Miami Marlins third baseman Javier Sanoja (8) celebrates with center fielder Jakob Marsee (87) and catcher Brian Navarreto (64) after hitting a walk-off single. Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As his production increases, he becomes more of a fan favorite in the city. Teams will be paying attention to what he can bring to the table. We hope the Marlins can keep him around longer because he has provided everything they asked of him.

For a team that doesn't have a legit full-time third baseman, Sanoja has held it down. The Marlins are 68-66 and have the day off. They will begin their four-game weekend series against the Nationals.