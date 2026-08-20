Javier Sanoja Is Finding Unexpected Power For Marlins

Height has never been much of a prerequisite for playing baseball. For the most part, if you can play, you can play. Javier Sanoja, listed at just 5-foot-7 and 150 pounds, has spent his career proving that point.

The 23-year-old was one of the few bright spots in Wednesday’s 4-1 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies, going 3-for-3 and accounting for Miami’s only run with a solo homer off Aaron Nola in the sixth inning.

It was his second crucial homer in four days. Miami entered the ninth inning of Sunday’s game against the Cincinnati Reds holding a narrow lead before Sanoja put it out of reach. His three-run homer capped a five-run inning and helped turn a 2-1 contest into a comfortable 7-1 victory.

Sanoja was at the center of another pivotal moment Monday against Philadelphia. He ripped a ball down the right-field line that was initially called foul despite appearing to hit the chalk. Replay ultimately awarded him a two-run double, although manager Clayton McCullough was tossed while arguing that all three runners should have scored.

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Javier Sanoja reacts after hitting a three-run home run Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As a rookie in 2025, Sanoja hit only six home runs across 313 at-bats. Instead of depositing balls into the seats, his value came from putting the ball in play and being absurdly versatile. He appeared at seven defensive positions and won the National League Gold Glove Award as a utility player.

Sanoja has doubled down on that style of play in 2026. His 8.3% strikeout rate is the lowest in MLB, and when he swings, he usually finds the ball. His whiff rate and squared-up rate both rank among the best in the sport.

His recent power surge has still come with an unusual twist. Sanoja is batting .362/.400/.596 over his last 15 games, but power has rarely been a major part of his game. It does not take more than a passing glance at his underlying metrics to see that he is typically more of a singles hitter, which makes this recent run of extra-base damage all the more noticeable.

His contact ability can produce moments that feel like they belong to a bygone era of baseball. Earlier this summer, Sanoja went 55 consecutive plate appearances without striking out before the streak finally ended on July 18 against Milwaukee.

The throwback contact numbers are impressive, but Sanoja is hardly a finished product. A recent hot streak does not mean he is suddenly going to start launching 500-foot moonshots, but it does raise the question of whether there is a little more power in his bat than his profile has shown so far.

Sanoja is just 23 and still has plenty of room to grow. Even modest improvements to his already useful skill set — drawing a few more walks or becoming more efficient on the bases after going 6-for-10 in stolen-base attempts — could make him an important part of Miami’s future. If the recent flashes of power prove to be something more sustainable, his ceiling could climb even higher.