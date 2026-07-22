Marlins' Joe Mack is Flashing His Mitt as Much as His Hits

Miami Marlins catcher Joe Mack put on a star-level performance on Tuesday, even if it wasn't enough to steal the spotlight from the Houston Astros. The Fish dropped their eighth straight game, 5-3, to the 'Stros, but the backstop deserved plenty of roses for his efforts.

The backstop was Miami's leading man on offense, hitting a two-run homer in defeat, and has gone long in two straight games heading into play on Wednesday. On the flipside, the youngster also threw out his 18th baserunner of the year. Mack gunned down Taylor Trammell in the fourth inning, which has him now tied with the Milwaukee Brewers' Wilten Contreras for the Major League lead in that game-changing category.

Joe Mack is having himself a day



First, his 18th caught stealing and now, he takes Astros pitcher AJ Blubaugh deep for his ninth home run of the season.



Back-to-back games with the home run



Exit velo: 109.3 mph

Distance: 435 feet#Marlins pic.twitter.com/bxnNZlQVFS — Kevin Barral (@kevin_barral) July 22, 2026

It's all coming together now in what has been a huge step forward for the young backstop. Mack, 23, is coupling his amazing offensive skills with an important league-leading statistic on defense. That's culminated in an amazing amalgamation of his abilities, one that has seen him take center stage behind the plate in 2026.

Joe Mack Has Answered The Challenge

Mack, behind the plate against the Pittsburgh Pirates | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As he has emerged to become the club's number-one catcher, there were concerns originally about whether Mack's game was complete. Several of those in the game who don the tools of ignorance are either heavily weighted on one side or the other: dominant as either at the plate or behind it, but rarely both.

Mack was originally described as an offense-first catching prospect whose defensive game lagged behind his bat. But through years of refinement, he's slowly transforming himself into one of the best all-around players at his position. He's figuring things out now at the early stage of his career, which makes him perfect for the role of team anchor. He will certainly be a leader for the new generation of Miami Marlins on the rise.

While Miami (52-50) may have dropped its recent few series, it remains poised for a potential postseason push. The team is currently in a three-way tie with the St. Louis Cardinals and Pittsburgh Pirates for the final Wild Card spot in the National League Playoffs. And with Joe Mack helping lead the way with his hitting AND his defense? The Marlins know they are in good hands behind the plate.

That being said, Miami looks to end its losing streak Wednesday night against the Houston Astros, trying to get back ahead of the curve in a playoff race.