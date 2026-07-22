Marlins Need to Stop the Slide Before It's Too Late

The Miami Marlins are in the midst of their worst stretch of the season, just as they appeared poised to grab a Wild Card spot in this year's NL Playoffs. But in the last week, the Fish have become allergic to winning.

On Monday, the loss for the Marlins was recorded as 8-5, with the win going to the Houston Astros. The Fish followed that up with another loss on Tuesday, again to Houston, with a score of 5-3. That brings them to 2-8 in their last 10 and a season record of 52-20. They have fallen to third in the National League East standings after losing eight in a row.

However, Miami's recent tribulations are less physical and more mental. It's a pattern in baseball that a young team always has to fall short when they first make a resurgence, only to learn from the downfall. Maybe it builds character or perseverance, but that old school cliche sure seems to fit this new generation of Marlins players.

From last night:



The Miami Marlins dropped their seventh straight game, falling 8-5 to the Houston Astros.



Despite the struggles, this team continues to resemble the 2023 postseason club, giving fans reason for optimism.#Marlins @FishOnFirst https://t.co/3ah6XAhll7 — Kevin Barral (@kevin_barral) July 21, 2026

Marlins right-hander Janson Junk (4-6) took the loss in a game that saw Yordan Alvarez smack a pair of solo shots. It was another head-scratcher for Marlins' skipper Clayton McCullough, but the manager still has confidence in his team.

When asked recently about the seven-game slide (now eight), McCullough simply said, "We'll be fine."

More Damage to the Marlins

Miami Marlins pitcher Max Meyer | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

During this awful run, the team hasn't just suffered psychologically from the steady stream of losses, it's had some physical wounds as well. Even worse news? It stung their best pitcher, Max Meyer (9-1, 2.36 ERA), who has been a surgeon on the mound for most of the year.

The All-Star right-hander has been Miami's most dazzling pitcher in 2026, and was placed on the 15-day injured list (retroactive to July 19, 2026) due to a neck strain. He's scheduled to be examined by Dr. Robert Watkins IV in Los Angeles.

As of now, it's unclear when the 27-year-old ace will return to action, but somewhere around August 10 appears to be when he would likely be reactivated. That is, provided there's no major damage, and this is just a hiccup instead of full-blown nausea.

Either way, fans of the Fish have had to stomach seven straight losses from a team they were riding high about when the All-Star break concluded.

That's changed a bit now, but most of the Marlins' base still believes this team will be heading to the playoffs, and the last handful of games were just a short flu in the midst of a healthy season.

Miami should get well, both mentally and physically. And they might get a lollipop out of it when it's all over.