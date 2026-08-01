Marlins and the Myth of Sisyphus: Why Fans Keep Pushing the Same Boulder Uphill

How many times can a fanbase push the same boulder toward the top of a mountain before it stops believing the summit exists?

In Greek mythology, Sisyphus was condemned to roll a massive stone uphill for all of eternity. Each time he neared the summit, the boulder slipped away and tumbled back to the bottom, forcing him to begin the same climb all over again. This cycle of futility is one Marlins fans can deeply relate to.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan reported that the Marlins have made everyone except Sandy Alcantara and Eury Pérez available before Monday’s trade deadline. The organization’s “only mandate is to get better,” but that means something different in Miami compared to every other team in the league.

For this franchise, getting better has repeatedly required fans to wait for a future that disappears once it begins to surface.

Miami entered August at 56-55 and only 1.5 games outside the final National League wild-card spot. The Marlins survived a disastrous 12-game losing streak, recovered to climb back above .500 while a young core began to establish itself.

Now Max Meyer, All-Star infielder Otto Lopez and nearly everyone around them could be moved.

The Boulder Always Rolls Back

Members of the 1997 Florida Marlins World Series championship team gather for their 25th anniversary | USA TODAY Sports

The Marlins’ perpetual cycle began almost as soon as the franchise first reached the summit, as Florida won the 1997 World Series in just its fifth season only to begin dismantling the roster immediately. By Christmas, Moises Alou, Robb Nen, Devon White, Jeff Conine and Kevin Brown were among the major pieces traded away, and the defending champions quickly fell from 92 wins to 54, the rock rolling all the way back down the mountain before it ever had a chance to settle at the top.

The 2003 championship did not immediately become a teardown, but the first fork in the road soon came. One path led toward sustaining a champion; the other toward cost-cutting. Miami chose the latter, and in doing so, the boulder rolled back down the mountain once again, erasing the brief sense of triumph.

Derrek Lee was traded one month after the World Series in a cost-cutting deal; Iván Rodríguez departed in free agency; and within a few years, Josh Beckett, Mike Lowell, Luis Castillo, and Juan Pierre were gone as the organization reset once again.

The pattern returned after 2017. Giancarlo Stanton had just become the first MVP in franchise history after hitting 59 home runs; Marcell Ozuna was coming off a career season; Christian Yelich was approaching his prime, and Dee Gordon remained an established contributor. Miami appeared to be building a dangerous core for the future.

But that momentum vanished into thin air when the organization traded all four players during the same offseason and cleared approximately $340 million in future salary commitments. The characters might have changed, but the story remained the same. Miami pushed the boulder toward the summit, only to send it rolling back down the mountain.

Trading Lopez at peak value or listening on Meyer could both bring strong returns, and Miami should remain open to moves that genuinely improve its future. The problem is not the willingness to deal players; it is that the Marlins have resembled a feeder club instead of a franchise interested in winning.

President of baseball operations Peter Bendix acknowledged in 2024 that building the organization “won’t happen overnight” or in a “smooth linear fashion.” While it is true no rebuild follows a perfectly straight line, a line that constantly circles back to its starting point is not progress.

Lopez has grown into an All-Star and one of the best contact hitters in the sport. Meyer has shown ace potential at his best. Xavier Edwards, Liam Hicks and Heriberto Hernandez have given the lineup affordable production and years of club control. Those are supposed to be the rewards for scouting, patience and good player development.

Miami Marlins second baseman Xavier Edwards (9) reacts from first base after hitting a two-run single. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

They should not automatically become trade chips because another team is willing to pay for what Miami built.

Sisyphus never reached the summit because his punishment required the boulder to fall over and over. The Marlins are under no such curse. They decide whether a promising core can grow together or get traded.

There is always a rational explanation for starting over. Arbitration clocks, irresistible prospect returns, or standings that say the juice is no longer worth the squeeze. Marlins fans have heard them all and then some.

But at some point, the organization must prove that sustainable success means more than becoming skilled at rebuilding. It must allow the players it develops to remain together long enough to discover what they can become.

Keeping this group together would show the fanbase that, for once, the boulder does not have to roll back down.