Sandy Alcantara Leads Marlins Into Must-Win Game as Lineup Is Set

The Miami Marlins are back in action on Wednesday night, looking to end their eight-game losing streak and get themselves back into the win column for the first time in the second half. Still holding a winning record at 52-50, it's do-or-die now for Miami before it's too late.

Miami will take on the Houston Astros in the series finale, looking to hold off the sweep. What better man for the job for the franchise than ace Sandy Alcantara, who is set to take the mound? Alcantara has been lights out through his first three starts of July, posting a 2.14 ERA entering the game.

With the trade deadline just around the corner, the Marlins must know that other franchises still have their eyes on the former National League Cy Young Award winner. While Miami has played much better, if the right offer comes along for Alcantara, the front office should at least listen.

All in all, Alcantara needs to be the star of the show for the Marlins on Wednesday night in Houston, because the pitching staff hasn't been the best as of late. The offense has its flashes, but without Alcantara keeping them in the game, it could feel like another mountain this offense must climb.

Starting Lineup Revealed

Miami Marlins catcher Joe Mack (80) crosses home plate after hitting a two-run home run. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Here's how Marlins manager Clayton McCullough will set his lineup, looking to best the Astros as they send Peter Lambert to the mound.

1. SS Otto Lopez

2. 1B Kyle Stowers

3. LF Heriberto Hernandez

4. 2B Xavier Edwards

5. DH Liam Hicks

6. RF Griffin Conine

7. 3B Javier Sanoja

8. C Joe Mack



9. CF Esteury Ruiz

Jakob Marsee, who has been a part of each starting lineup this season for the Marlins against right-handed pitchers despite his struggles, will see his streak come to an end. Marsee is hitting .192 with five home runs and a .600 OPS. He's hit .214 in July so far.

Not a single Marlins hitter has faced Lambert in their careers, so it's hard to tell how this game will go. One thing is for sure: if the top of the lineup can produce and do so early, mixed in with a strong start from Alcantara, Miami could be poised to end their losing ways.

Esteury Ruiz is one player to keep an eye on in the series finale, as he'll likely get more than one at-bat for the first time in three games. His last time with multiple at-bats, Ruiz had one hit and drove in an RBI.