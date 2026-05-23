Marlins Offer Optimistic Timeline for Star Prospect’s Return from Surgery

It’s the sort of social media post no baseball team wants to post. But the Miami Marlins did it on Friday.

The team posted an update on rookie pitcher Robby Snelling, the organization’s No. 2 overall prospect. He had successful surgery in Arlington, Texas, with Dr. Keith Meister, the team surgeon for the Texas Rangers. He underwent a left elbow UCL repair with an internal brace.

The interesting part? The Marlins projected that Snelling could return to play in “12-to-14” months. That would put Snelling available to pitch in the Majors or minors by July of 2027.

Is that possible?

Robby Snelling’s Timeline

Miami Marlins starting pitcher Robby Snelling. | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The type of surgery is the tell. The Marlins didn’t use the words “Tommy John,” which is the surgery most associate with elbow surgery in baseball. But that surgery, named for the pitcher that first successfully returned from the surgery pioneered by Dr. Frank Jobe, is considered a full ulnar collateral ligament reconstruction. That typically requires up to 18 months to be ready to play.

That’s the surgery New York Yankees Cy Young winner underwent last March after he tore his UCL. Cole made his return to the Yankees on Friday and wrapped up a 14-month recovery timeline, a bit faster than the 18-month time frame.

Another Marlins pitcher, Ronny Henriquez, had a right elbow UCL reconstruction with an associated internal brace in February.

But, going by the statement, Snelling’s surgery wasn’t a full reconstruction. He underwent a repair to the ligament, which means the ligament wasn’t completely torn and it could be repaired.

Surgeons like Dr. Meister are now using an internal brace procedure as part of many of these surgeries to add more stability to the repaired ligament. It’s a high-strength suture tape and it’s supposed to help accelerate recovery time. That makes it possible for Snelling to return on that time frame.

The Marlins are unlikely to push his recovery, especially considering he’s one of their prized prospects. Teams get little out of pushing a player’s recovery time after a surgery like this. Snelling will get all the time he needs to recovery, even if it takes longer than 14 months.

Snelling recently made his MLB debut against the Washington Nationals. He took the loss, but pitched five innings, giving up five hits and three earned runs. He walked four and struck out two.