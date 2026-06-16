Marlins Offseason Moves Look Worse Than Originally Thought

Going into the offseason following a surprising 2025 season that saw the Miami Marlins miss out on the final National League Wild-Card spot by four games, there was one question surrounding the president of baseball operations, Peter Bendix: was he going to trade any of his starting pitchers or not?

That had been the question at recent trade deadlines, but there were no deals made. However, after it looked like Bendix was going to run things back in 2026, he made two trades with Edward Cabrera and Ryan Weathers. The returns were some top prospects from other organizations who were expected to make an impact this season, along with some free agent signings.

Nearly at the halfway point of the season, the moves over the winter are not working out the way Bendix and the Marlins had hoped. Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report had a tough, but honest, take on where things stand for Miami two weeks into June.

Marlins Get Tough Reality About Offseason Moves

Miami Marlins right fielder Owen Caissie (17) hits a two-run double at PNC Park. | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

After dropping their series opener on Monday to the Philadelphia Phillies, 7-0, Miami fell below .500 at 36-37. Hanging around .500 is about what the Marlins have done all season long. They were hoping for better results, but truth be told, the additions from the trade and free agents haven't been as good as Bendix and manager Clayton McCullough had hoped they would be.

Miami traded Cabrera to the Chicago Cubs for a haul of prospects, which included Owen Caissie. Waethers was traded to the New York Yankees for another haul of prospects. The Marlins signed a pair of Tampa Bay Rays free agents, closer Pete Fairbanks and first baseman Christopher Morel. Out of all those moves, two stats stick out according to Rymer.

"Caissie and Fairbanks were meant to be their two major offseason prizes, and they have -1.3 rWAR between them. Caissie has an 82 OPS+, while Fairbanks has a 6.75 ERA with a bunch of walks and home runs on the side,'' Rymer wrote.

To say that Caissie and Fairbanks have been a disappointment would be an understatement. However, the idea that Bendix and the Marlins had with trying to move Morel to first base has not worked out well either. All in all, the returns from the two trades have been a disappointment, as have been the free agent signings.

Miami Marlins pitcher Pete Fairbanks (29) delivers a pitch at loanDepot Park. | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Bendix will have a chance to strike it big around the trade deadline if he decides to move right-hander Sandy Alcantara. He was the one pitcher that Bendix held onto over the winter, but all signs are pointing to trading him by the August 3 deadline.

If Miami does, it might be Bendix's last chance to get a return that would make the trade worth it. He can't afford another bad deal where the return is underwhelming for one of his top players.

There is still time for the Marlins to turn things around and it would start with some of the offseason additions turning around their season. Easier said than done right now.