Marlins' Power-Hitting Prospect Should Have a Shot to Make MLB Roster in 2027

There's no doubt that Miami Marlins prospect Dillon Lewis can hit the ball. And when he does, he hits it with the kind of authority that will have fans of the Fish excited when they finally get a closer look at him.

Lewis, a 23-year-old outfielder, has right-handed power that he's putting on display right now - just when it feels like Miami is building a generational team with their current youth movement. Lewis is a perfect fit for that renaissance, although he arrived in the Marlins' organization via trade instead of the conventional draft. He was acquired in the deal that sent Ryan Weathers to the New York Yankees during this past offseason.

Across 246 at-bats in the minors this year, Dillon Lewis has checked in with a .240 batting average, 17 home runs, 43 RBIs, and 14 stolen bases. And he's making rapid progress in his journey to the big leagues.

Fourth home run in four days for Dillon Lewis.#Marlins pic.twitter.com/I4QQEyK4RO — Fish On First Prospects (@FOFProspects) May 15, 2026

There has been one drawback recently for Lewis. He was placed on the injured list retroactive to June 26, when he broke a bone in his wrist. However, he's expected to be healthy and hitting again by mid-August, and the damage doesn't appear to be serious or long-term.

The Breakdown on Dillon Lewis

Miami Marlins jersey | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Lewis' official MLB scouting report breaks down why Lewis has a chance to become a power-hitting prodigy in Miami. One who would be a prefect fit for a future, corner outfield spot.

"The right-handed slugger produces top-of-the-line exit velocities, up to 113.9 mph last year, and has plenty of raw strength," the analysis states. "That pop has come with swing-and-miss issues, which could be mitigated with better swing decisions. Lewis chased less as the 2025 season progressed, even against better competition, although some stiff swing mechanics make it likely that he'll maintain a below-average hit tool -- he's had particular struggles with in-zone contact."

His scouting report goes on to praise his ability to steal bases. Having only been caught twice, in 29 attempts, the youngster has speed and agility. The report points out a weakness in his arm and places him likely in left field but gives him a great chance to make it in the big leagues.

So will Lewis be in manager Clayton McCullough's lineup in 2027? Maybe at some point, but not right out of Spring Training. Barring a barrage of baseballs leaving the ballpark during camp, he's likely to start the year at Triple-A. Then, he will eventually get some MLB at-bats around mid-season.