Marlins’ Slide Continues as Graham Pauley Injury Raises More Concerns

The Miami Marlins started the season impressively. They weren’t “supposed” to be that good. The Marlins rank at the very bottom of the payroll reports. In fact, their total team payroll is almost five times less than that of the number one-ranked Los Angeles Dodgers.

The thing is, though, they were performing. They were 6-4 through their first 10 games of the 2026 campaign. Then, it went downhill, and the slide has been fast.

Miami may have just taken yet another hit, while avoiding one.

Graham Pauley is reportedly dealing with a possible right oblique injury - not from being hit by a pitch, but rather from avoiding one. It’s a fluke situation, but for a team that has been steadily heading in the wrong direction lately, it’s just another thing to add to the list.

Possible right oblique injury for Graham Pauley 🤕



Not from a swing or a throw, but from turning to avoid a HBP. pic.twitter.com/b4d9RKFVEo — Fish On First (@FishOnFirst) April 18, 2026

At 9-11 on the season, the Marlins have struggled to find consistency after their hot start. They have been solid at home (7-4) but have continued to falter on the road (2-7), which just emphasizes the fact that the team is searching for consistency.

Just as concerning is the fact that they have lost seven of their last 10 games.

Slow Start Meets Untimely Setback

The 25-year-old, in just his second season in the MLB, Pauley has struggled. His plate performance is problematic.

Through 16 games he is slashing .174/.194/.304 which is good for a .496 OPS. He has eight hits in 48 at-bats. The only impressive stat coming from him at the plate is the fact that he has hit six doubles. There is some power there, but it does not make up for the literal lack of production.

He has just one walk compared to 13 strikeouts. Pauley does not display consistency, and he can’t establish any sort of control in his at-bats.

There are the insults, now add injury. Pauley was trying to avoid being hit by a ball and suffered what could possibly be an oblique issue.

For a player needing to develop some consistency, this is a tough setback at possibly the worst time.

What This Means for the Marlins

MLB Miami Marlins third baseman Graham Pauley | Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

For Miami, it is just one more thing to figure out. In the short term, Pauley’s potential absence leaves a gap at third base and will force a reshuffle.

Maybe it is a blessing in disguise? Maybe getting Pauley out of the lineup will force the Marlins to start looking at their prospects.

Pauley has been a part of their everyday mix, so any change will create more instability and adjustment time. With the team already sliding, every single missing piece is going to matter.

The Marlins have to stop the downward spiral soon in order to have any chance of saving the season. This has to be the number one goal in the short term.

In the long term, this could complicate Pauley’s development. Oblique injuries are notoriously difficult, especially for hitters. Lingering effects can last for a long time and affect swing mechanics almost unknowingly for awhile. Pauley is trying to establish himself and find a rhythm and this certainly doesn’t fit that narrative.

Miami is likely going to have to look for better answers regardless of the severity of Pauley’s potential injury. His performance has not warranted staying at the MLB level and was probably facing being optioned back to Triple-A to get things worked out. Now, that looks like a must.