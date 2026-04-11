Way Too Early National League Playoff Berths: Where Do the Marlins Land?

The Miami Marlins are one of two teams in all of baseball that are spending less than $100 million on their payroll this year, but players don't see that. The Marlins are looking to win games and make the postseason for the first time since 2023.

Even though Miami made the postseason back in '23, they didn't make it out of the wild-card round, as the last time the team made it past the divisional series was over two decades ago. To say this team can win the World Series would be quite the stretch, but make it to the NLCS? Maybe so.

At this point in the season. which is a mere two weeks in, the Marlins are posting some of the best stat lines both offensively and defensively, making them a team that should not be overlooked, at least if they finish 2026 in the same way the team started.

Owen Caissie has his second three-hit game of the season for Miami 🔥#Marlins pic.twitter.com/GoB6RHQ02m — Milb Central (@milb_central) April 9, 2026

Right now, the projected seeding for the postseason isn't quite what some would expect, as nobody would have predicted that the Marlins would even be in the conversation. Some teams have had a hot start, while others will eventually catch fire.

Los Angeles Dodgers (NL West champions) Atlanta Braves (NL East champions) St. Louis Cardinals (NL Central champions) Chicago Cubs Miami Marlins Arizona Diamondbacks

The Marlins weren't nearly this explosive last season, and they were a few games back from missing the postseason in 2025. This is an entirely different ballclub, and the team likely won't make it past the NLCS if they do get there, but advancing on looks less and less impossible.

Top Performers at the Plate in 2026

Miami Marlins shortstop Otto Lopez (6) hits a single against the Chicago White Sox during the eighth inning at loanDepot Park. | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

At first glance, the bats are a highlight reel of their own, with so many showing off a couple of weeks into the season as four players who have played in at least 11 games are hitting over .300, and not all of them are leading stat categories.

Xavier Edwards: .385/.439/.577, 3 Doubles, 2 Triples, 1 Home Run, 6 RBI, 5 Drawn Walks

.385/.439/.577, 3 Doubles, 2 Triples, 1 Home Run, 6 RBI, 5 Drawn Walks Owen Caissie: .306/.381/.583, 4 Doubles, 2 Home Runs, 12 RBI, 4 Drawn Walks

.306/.381/.583, 4 Doubles, 2 Home Runs, 12 RBI, 4 Drawn Walks Liam Hicks: .289/.364/.553, 1 Double, 3 Home Runs, 13 RBI

Miami is definitely being tested right now and this next stretch will tell a lot about whether or not this hot start paints an accurate picture or is a bit of a fluke. Right now, they are squaring off with the Detroit Tigers before facing the Braves, Cardinals, and Milwaukee Brewers.

All three of their next NL foes could easily be playoff teams. Baseball is the longest season in professional sports, but every series counts for the Marlins who just barely missed the 2025 postseason.