Marlins' Top-Ranked Infield Prospect Small in Stature, Long on Talent

With two of the best young infielders in the game today playing up the middle, the Miami Marlins have a dazzling duo. Otto Lopez and Xavier Edwards have become both interlocking and interchangeable around the keystone in South Florida, forming a dynamic double-play combo. So, it seems like the Fish are set for now.

However, an intriguing option is on his way to the big leagues, sooner rather than later. And he's good enough that the Fish will find a fit for all three players when it comes time to cross that bridge. That's because the franchise's fifth-ranked prospect, Starlyn Caba, brings an electric set of skills that can't be denied.

Caba was part of the return from Philadelphia in the Jesus Luzardo trade. He was one of the Phillies' top prospects at the time and now he's No. 5 prospect in the Marlins' system per MLB Pipeline, which just adjusted its rankings for the MLB Draft.

Standing just 5-9, the diminutive hitter still has plenty of pop in his bat, and he's a solid contact hitter who has shown good discipline at the plate. His MLB scouting report touches on his ability to get on base consistently.

"A switch-hitter, Caba makes a ton of contact from both sides of the plate, handles secondary pitches well, and rarely chases, having walked at least as much as he strikes out at every stop. His flat swing and smaller frame do not portend much power, although it has shown up more in 2026 now that he's fully healthy."

The analysis also projects Caba as "a potential leadoff hitter (best case) or No. 9 hitter (worst case)."

When and Where Does Caba Fit?

Marlins manager Clayton McCullough | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The original projection for Caba is that he should be on the roster in 2028, but there's no doubt he will at least get a spring showcase in 2027. He's currently stationed at High-A Beloit, where he's hitting .242 with five home runs, 36 RBI, and 19 stolen bases. He has both quick hands and feet, and that's what adds to his ability with the glove and on the basepaths.

For now, it appears that he is about two years from making his MLB debut. The natural progression has him reaching Double-A next season, and each level thereafter in 2028. when he finally does arrive? Manager Clayton McCullough will have to figure out how to work three talented young players all into the mix effectively.