Marlins Trade Deadline Stance Clear After Recent Losing Streak

The Miami Marlins are approaching the upcoming Aug. 3. trade deadline with the team having chosen the direction that they are going to take.

The Marlins are not going to buy and they are not going to sell, per Marlins.TV analyst Craig Mish.

The Marlins recently went on a 12-game losing streak which has caused the club to not want to upgrade their team and not want to sell pieces on their team. They are deciding to keep players that could have fetched the team a decent return.

There are teams out there that are in contention that would have loved to have Sandy Alcantara on their team and trade for him. But with the Marlins choosing to not sell, the Marlins will hold on to their ace and innings eater.

The interesting point that was made by Mish was that the Marlins might move closer Pete Fairbanks as he has struggled so far this season. But just because the veteran has struggled in Miami, does not mean someone will not come calling and try to get him in a change of scenery.

If someone comes calling Miami and offers something decent for Fairbanks, the Marlins should entertain the offer. The Fish should try to move the veteran as they have plenty of other pieces that manager Clayton McCullough could use to close out games.

The Marlins Brought This on Themselves

Miami Marlins president of baseball operations Peter Bendix, left, speaks with with manager Clayton Mccullough. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Marlins were cruising into the month of July when at one point they had a record of 52-42 and were feeling good and thinking they could add to the team. And then when they lost 12 games in a row, there was a lot of sinking feeling from Fish fans.

But that could only be attributed to their poor play in said losing streak. There were times in their losing streak when the losing was sorely because of the hitting and other times when pitching was the reason they were losing.

The Marlins just for whatever reason were getting away from what worked when they were in the thick of the National League Wild Card race. And now with the Fish being 2 games under .500, their stance is what it is and likely will not change before the deadline.

It would have been riveting for the fans to see their team add some pieces and try to upgrade and make the playoffs. But now they will keep the guys they have and see if they can figure it out again and sneak into October.