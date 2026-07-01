Clayton McCullough Pinpoints What Sparked Marlins' Turnaround

When the Miami Marlins were swept to close out May at Citi Field, that appeared to be rock bottom in a 2026 season that was heading in the wrong direction. Those three losses were coming off two straight losses to the Toronto Blue Jays where Miami also lost pitcher Eury Perez to the injured list.

However, when the calendar flipped to June, something also flipped with the Marlins. What a 30-day month in June it was for Clayton McCullough's team. They went 20-6, and all of a sudden, have climbed back into not only the National League East Division race, but also the NL wild-card race.

Miami won the second game of their four-game series on Tuesday night at Coors Field in Denver against the Colorado Rockies, 14-3. Pérez worked 5.1 innings, allowing just two hits, one run, striking out eight and walking four. That played a role in his early exit, but the bullpen did its job, not allowing a run in the seventh and ninth innings. After the game, McCullough explained when things turned around for Miami.

Marlins Manager Clayton McCullough Explains Where Miami's Season Turned Around

Clayton McCullough | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After being swept in New York, the Marlins fell to 26-34 and things looked bleak. They were heading for a long summer in South Florida that likely would have pointed to being a seller at the trade deadline. However, a 20-win month after being swept in Queens has turned things around.

“Maybe it took us getting our butts kicked three days in a row in Citi Field to send shockwaves through (us) a little bit, that we can decide how we want our season to go,” McCullough said, per Christina DeNicole of MLB.com. “It's one thing to play well, and for someone to beat you, it's another to just not perform up to your capabilities and (up to) a standard that we're trying to set here for ourselves. And so after some point, you just have to get fed up with it, and have to go play better.”

Play better, Miami has. They have also taken advantage of a favorable schedule. That continues with two more games against Colorado before playing three games this weekend in Northern California against the Athletics. A sweep over the Rockies would be nice, but it's all about winning series for the Marlins and one more win over the next two days would accomplish that.

Miami will close out the unofficial first half with six games at home against the Seattle Mariners and Cleveland Guardians. A pair of three-game sets leading into the All-Star Break against two American League foes could be a stretch Miami needs to close out the first half on a strong note.

There can be multiple turning points in a 162-game season, but McCullough pointed out where this Marlins turnaround began and now the question is, can they carry over their hot June to July?